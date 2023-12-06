Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven

Italian marque Maserati has always been a brand that has chased exclusivity over volume, and that’s even by luxury vehicle standards. And it’s even more niche in a market like India. However, now the company wants to expand its market and open its product portfolio to younger buyers. And the carmaker plans to do that with the Maserati Grecale. It is the smallest offering in the company’s line-up, and I recently got a chance to get a quick experience of the compact luxury SUV in Tokyo, Japan, Maserati's headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region. And the timing couldn’t have been better.

Maserati plans to launch the new Grecale in India very soon, and it will reach our shores as early as the first quarter of 2024. So, what does it offer? How is it to drive? And how will Maserati position it? Let’s find out.

Design & Dimensions

The Grecale is offered in three trims – the GT, the Modena and the top-of-the-line Trofeo

Globally, the Grecale is offered in three trims – the GT, the Modena and the top-of-the-line Trofeo – and the good news is all three models will come to India. And I got to experience both the GT and the Trofeo. Now, Maserati also offers the all-electric Grecale Folgore, however, that one is for another day.

The Grecale GT gets a more understated look with a body-coloured bumper compared to the sporty styling of Trofeo

Visually, the Grecale has been designed in line with the brand’s timeless design approach. It comes with a sculpted look accentuated by sharp character lines, while hints of its smooth curves can also be seen in the design of the sweptback headlights and sleek wraparound taillight. Also, both come with all-LED lighting. Up front, you have a low-positioned front grille which comes with curved vertical slats, while the Neptune’s Trident at the centre adds an imposing look. A new signature design element that we have been seeing in all new Maserati cars since the MC20.

The GT trim comes with 19-inch alloys, while the top-spec Trofeo gets a set of 21-inch wheels

The Trofeo trim of the Grecale additionally comes with large air intakes with glossy black inserts and a sharp sliver bumper lip. The GT, on the other hand, gets a more understated look with a body-coloured bumper. The signature triple gills on the sides remind you of its Maserati lineage, while the sloping coupe-style roof gives it a sporty stance. As for the wheels, the GT trim comes with 19-inch alloys, while the top-spec Trofeo gets a set of 21-inch wheels.

In terms of size, the Grecale in all regards, is bigger than its closest rival, the Porsche Macan

In terms of dimensions, the Grecale measures 4859 mm in length, 1979 mm in width, 1659 mm in height, and it comes with a wheelbase of 2901 mm. And in all regards it’s bigger than its closest rival, the Porsche Macan.

Interior & Cabin Features

The Trofeo trim came with an all-black treatment with contrast red stitching

Step inside the cabin and you’ll notice that the Grecale has that signature Italian car feel, draped in premium soft-touch material all across. Maserati has gone for a minimalistic design that looks quite neat, while the long horizontal lines on the dashboard give the cabin a wide look. The Trofeo trim came with an all-black treatment with contrast red stitching, while the GT option featured dual-tone beige and brown interior.

Maserati has removed all the buttons, and everything has to be controlled via the touchscreen infotainment system

While the fit and finish are exquisite, one thing that I am personally not a big fan of is the button-less design. Yes, you do not get end-to-end touchscreens like some of the other brands offer, however, Maserati has removed all the buttons, and everything has to be controlled via the touchscreen infotainment system. On the other hand, instead of a gear lever, you now have buttons to shift between park, reverse, neutral and drive. So yes, while everything looks very proportionate, the design doesn’t work for me.

The cabin features dual screen set-up, a panoramic sunroof and a new digital clock now

The seats are well-bolstered, and you get an electrical adjustment for both front occupants, with heating and ventilation functions. The flat-bottom steering is also wrapped in leather, and one thing I like about it is that both the start-stop push button and the drive mode selector are attached to the wheel.

Maserati also offers the option to get heating and ventilation functions for the rear seat in the Trofeo trim

The rear seats too are quite comfortable, and while you do get a reclining function, I wish the seats offered better under-thigh support. Maserati also offers the option to get heating and ventilation functions for the rear seat in the Trofeo trim, however, our test car only came with the former. In terms of features, you also get 4-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Grecale get 4-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof

Infotainment & Tech

The main attraction inside the cabin is the two-part central display, with a big 12.3-inch touchscreen unit above, and a smaller 8.9-inch unit below. While the former I the main command centre that allows you access to all in-car controls, vehicle settings, and connectivity, the smaller display is to control the AC, headlights and DRLs among more.

The infotainment system is powered by the Android Automotive OS, and it’s also loaded with Apple CarPlay

The main system is powered by the Android Automotive OS, and it’s also loaded with Apple CarPlay, in addition to connected car tech and navigation. The dashboard also houses the signature Maserati clock at the top, however, it is now a digital display. In fact, in addition to a watch face, it can also show you a compass, a G-meter or a chronometer.

The Grecale also gets a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster that gives you a tonne of information

Then you have another 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster that gives you a tonne of information, and different themes for the driving modes and navigation. You also get a high-end 21-speaker Sonus Faber 3D surround sound system.

Safety

The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS with collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and 360-degree view camera

In addition to multiple airbags, ISOFIX mounts, and other active and passive safety features, the Grecale is also equipped with a comprehensive range of Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, like collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and 360-degree view camera among others.

Engine & Performance

The top-of-the-line Grecale Trofeo, which is powered by a 3.0-litre V6, a derivative of the same engine that also powers the MC20

First, I got to drive the top-of-the-line Grecale Trofeo, which is powered by a 3.0-litre V6, a derivative of the same engine that also powers the MC20. Here, the motor is tuned to churn out 523 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. Based on the little time I got with the car all I can say is that, as the numbers suggest, the Grecale Trofeo does feel extremely powerful and agile. The power build-up is instant and the SUV accelerates with great urgency. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds and that’s impressive.

The Grecale can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds and that’s impressive

As for the GT trim, it’s powered by a 2.0-litre in-line, four-cylinder engine that is paired with a mild hybrid system. Unlike the twin-turbocharged V6, here you get an electric turbocharger that helps reduce the turbo lag, offering a more linear performance. Sadly, the little time I got with the car was mostly spent in heavy traffic, so I can’t talk extensively about the engine’s performance, however, what I can tell you is that it’s much more poised than the V6 and good for relaxed driving and cruising.

The Grecale also gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard, however, it is a rear-biased car

Both models come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the unit does a fine job at sending power to all four wheels. Yes, the Grecale also gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard, however, it is a rear-biased car, except when you engage off-road more, then the distribution of power achieves that near 50-50 split.

The Grecale gets 4 driving modes - Off-Road, Comfort, GT, and Sport, and an additional Corsa mode in Trofeo

The SUV also comes with four driving modes as standard - Off-Road, Comfort, GT, and Sport. However, the Trofeo additionally also gets a Corsa mode which stiffens up the suspension and shuts off the electronic stability control. So, yes, it’s best suited for a controlled environment. You can switch between the modes in an instant using the knob attached to the steering wheel.

The Grecale handles quite nicely, and the steering has a nice heft to it, which imparts confidence even at high speeds

The Grecale also has great control. It handles quite nicely, and the steering has a nice heft to it, which imparts confidence even at high speeds. The braking is also quite precise and offers good bite and progression.

Verdict & Expected Price

Maserati will launch the Gracale in India in the first quarter of 2024

In the short time I spent with the Grecale, the SUV has certainly impressed me. In addition to luxury features and performance, the SUV is also practical enough to be a daily driver. Maserati will launch the Gracale in India in the first quarter of 2024, and India will get all three variants of the car.

I would expect the ex-showroom prices to be in the range of Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.8 crore

It will be imported as a completely built unit from Italy, so, expect a heavy price tag as the company has no plans to compromise on exclusivity. I would expect the ex-showroom prices to be in the range of Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.8 crore. That’s considerably higher even compared to its closest rival, the Porsche Macan. Having said that, I think the Grecale has the potential to impress Maserati’s customer base in India.

