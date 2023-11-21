Login

Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow

Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Nov-23 03:04 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maserati Grecale to launch in India by early 2024.
  • Globally offered in three trims- GT, Modena and Trofeo.
  • All electric Grecale Folgore to also launch by the end of 2024.

Maserati is all set to launch the Grecale in India by early 2024, with bookings for the SUV to be opened in India by the end of 2023. The Grecale was first unveiled in March 2022, and is positioned below the Levante in Maserati’s global lineup. Overseas, it is offered in three trims – GT, Modena and Trofeo. The SUV will also be sold in a fully electric guise, named the Grecale Folgore, slated to make it to Indian shores by the end of 2024.

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024

The Grecale is positioned below the Levante in Maserati's global lineup

 

Visually, the Grecale comes with a few signature design elements from the brand, such as the grille and the trident branding on the C-pillar. While smaller, the SUV maintains a similar silhouette as its larger sibling, the Levante. Towards the rear, it gets boomerang shaped taillamps. On the inside, it gets a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and an 8.8-inch touchpad for the climate control. Aside from this, it also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a digital clock, mounted between the central AC vents. The interior can be had in a range of colour schemes and materials. 


 

Also Read: Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units

The Grecale's interior features a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and an 8.8-inch touchpad for the climate control

 

On the powertrain front, the Grecale is globally offered with either a 2.0 litre inline four engine (GT and Modena trims) or a 3.0 litre V6 (Trofeo). The inline four mill makes 297 bhp in the GT and 327 bhp in the Modena, while maintaining an identical peak torque figure of 450 Nm across both trims. The V6 on the other hand makes a massive 515 bhp along with 630 Nm of peak torque, delivering a top speed of 285 kmph in the Trofeo. 

 

Also Read: Maserati Celebrates 60 Years Of Quattroporte; Here Is A Quick Look At Its Lineage

The Folgore has a claimed range of 500 km from a 105 kWh battery

 

The all-electric Grecale Folgore, employs a dual-motor setup that makes 545 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The SUV can reach top speeds of 220 kmph. Aside from this, the SUV is equipped with a 105 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP range figure of over 500 km on a single charge. With a DC rapid charging setup, the Folgore will be able to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

 

# Maserati# Maserati Grecale# Maserati Grecale Folgore# electric suv# petrol cars# petrol suv# suv
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
93,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
62,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
72,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.90 L
₹ 22,173/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
2014 Toyota Fortuner
61,234 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 31,193/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Orxa Energies Mantis
Orxa Energies Mantis

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16945 second ago

The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.

Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12175 second ago

HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.

Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3460 second ago

The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1513 second ago

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter

New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 minutes ago

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1513 second ago

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter

New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 minutes ago

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system

BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved