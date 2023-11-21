Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow

Maserati is all set to launch the Grecale in India by early 2024, with bookings for the SUV to be opened in India by the end of 2023. The Grecale was first unveiled in March 2022, and is positioned below the Levante in Maserati’s global lineup. Overseas, it is offered in three trims – GT, Modena and Trofeo. The SUV will also be sold in a fully electric guise, named the Grecale Folgore, slated to make it to Indian shores by the end of 2024.

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024

The Grecale is positioned below the Levante in Maserati's global lineup

Visually, the Grecale comes with a few signature design elements from the brand, such as the grille and the trident branding on the C-pillar. While smaller, the SUV maintains a similar silhouette as its larger sibling, the Levante. Towards the rear, it gets boomerang shaped taillamps. On the inside, it gets a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and an 8.8-inch touchpad for the climate control. Aside from this, it also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a digital clock, mounted between the central AC vents. The interior can be had in a range of colour schemes and materials.





Also Read: Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units

The Grecale's interior features a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, and an 8.8-inch touchpad for the climate control

On the powertrain front, the Grecale is globally offered with either a 2.0 litre inline four engine (GT and Modena trims) or a 3.0 litre V6 (Trofeo). The inline four mill makes 297 bhp in the GT and 327 bhp in the Modena, while maintaining an identical peak torque figure of 450 Nm across both trims. The V6 on the other hand makes a massive 515 bhp along with 630 Nm of peak torque, delivering a top speed of 285 kmph in the Trofeo.

Also Read: Maserati Celebrates 60 Years Of Quattroporte; Here Is A Quick Look At Its Lineage

The Folgore has a claimed range of 500 km from a 105 kWh battery

The all-electric Grecale Folgore, employs a dual-motor setup that makes 545 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The SUV can reach top speeds of 220 kmph. Aside from this, the SUV is equipped with a 105 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP range figure of over 500 km on a single charge. With a DC rapid charging setup, the Folgore will be able to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.