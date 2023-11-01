Maserati Unveils Limited-Edition MC20 Cielo Primaserie

Maserati recently rolled out a limited-edition variant of the MC20 Cielo, named Primaserie. Only 65 units of the Primaserie will be produced. Maserati partnered with design firm, 7Design to provide the body kits for this model. The Maserati badges on the car along with its alloy wheels are finished in a shade of Matte White Gold.

The MC20 Cielo Primaserie’s body kit includes a front splitter, hood vent inserts, canards, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a diffuser. According to the tuner, these kits offer significant downforce at high speeds. At 160 kmph, the kits provide over 90.2 kg of downforce, increasing to over 230 kg at 257.4 kmph and over 360 kg at 321 kmph. The MC20 Aria body kit by 7Design, initially introduced for the MC20 coupe, offers more than just aesthetic enhancements. 7Design claims that their kits also provide functional benefits, with a 123 per cent increase in aero efficiency.

There are three options available for the carbon fibre kits: forged, twill, or tinted. The installation of these kits is hassle-free, as the company utilises the OEM mounting points, which eliminates the need for drilling. Additionally, customers have a selection of forged wheels to choose from, including a 20-spoke OZ design inspired by the MC12 Corsa.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL