Maserati Unveils Limited-Edition MC20 Cielo Primaserie

Only 65 units of the Maserati MC20 Cielo Primaserie will be produced
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

01-Nov-23 03:48 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Maserati's MC20 Cielo Primaserie is a limited edition, open-top supercar.
  • The partnership with 7Design brings an aero package to the MC20 Aria, enhancing its performance with a 123 per cent increase in aero efficiency.
  • The Primaserie package offers three carbon fibre kit options, and its blue-tinted elements provide structural integrity.

Maserati recently rolled out a limited-edition variant of the MC20 Cielo, named Primaserie. Only 65 units of the Primaserie will be produced. Maserati partnered with design firm, 7Design to provide the body kits for this model. The Maserati badges on the car along with its alloy wheels are finished in a shade of Matte White Gold.

 

Also Read: Maserati Celebrates 60 Years Of Quattroporte; Here Is A Quick Look At Its Lineage

The MC20 Cielo Primaserie’s body kit includes a front splitter, hood vent inserts, canards, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and a diffuser. According to the tuner, these kits offer significant downforce at high speeds. At 160 kmph, the kits provide over 90.2 kg of downforce, increasing to over 230 kg at 257.4 kmph and over 360 kg at 321 kmph. The MC20 Aria body kit by 7Design, initially introduced for the MC20 coupe, offers more than just aesthetic enhancements. 7Design claims that their kits also provide functional benefits, with a 123 per cent increase in aero efficiency. 

 

Also Read: Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season

There are three options available for the carbon fibre kits: forged, twill, or tinted. The installation of these kits is hassle-free, as the company utilises the OEM mounting points, which eliminates the need for drilling. Additionally, customers have a selection of forged wheels to choose from, including a 20-spoke OZ design inspired by the MC12 Corsa.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Maserati# Maserati MC20# Maserati MC20 Cielo# Maserati MC20 Cielo Primaserie
