Audi To Bring 2026 Formula 1 Showcar To Auto Shanghai Expo This Month

Audi announced intentions to join Formula 1 in August 2022, and the German automaker is set to join the grid from the 2026 season with the Sauber Group - which currently operates under the ‘Alfa Romeo’ banner. Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber group in January 2023, and per Automotive News Europe, the Volkswagen Group brand will unveil more details about its F1 entry as it will display a 2026 Formula 1 showcar with Audi livery at the upcoming Auto Shanghai expo later this month.

As to why China was selected as a venue to showcase its upcoming F1 car, an Audi representative talking to Automotive News Europe said that China is Audi’s single largest market, and Formula 1 has a huge following in the country. Adding to it, Formula 1 hasn’t visited the country since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and this will be a nice taste of Formula 1 for the racing fans in the People’s Republic.

The 2026 Formula 1 cars will see the inception of a new engine era. While the V6 turbo-hybrid engines will be carried forward, it will get a much larger electric assist, which will account for up to 50 per cent of the total output. Adding to the ‘carbon neutral’ initiative, Formula 1 cars will run completely on synthetic fuel from 2026 onwards.



