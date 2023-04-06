  • Home
  • News
  • Audi To Bring 2026 Formula 1 Showcar To Auto Shanghai Expo This Month

Audi To Bring 2026 Formula 1 Showcar To Auto Shanghai Expo This Month

Audi is set to enter Formula 1 in 2026 in a partnership with the Sauber Group.
authorBy carandbike Team
06-Apr-23 09:56 AM IST
1. Audi Formula 1.jpg

Audi announced intentions to join Formula 1 in August 2022, and the German automaker is set to join the grid from the 2026 season with the Sauber Group - which currently operates under the ‘Alfa Romeo’ banner. Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber group in January 2023, and per Automotive News Europe, the Volkswagen Group brand will unveil more details about its F1 entry as it will display a 2026 Formula 1 showcar with Audi livery at the upcoming Auto Shanghai expo later this month.

As to why China was selected as a venue to showcase its upcoming F1 car, an Audi representative talking to Automotive News Europe said that China is Audi’s single largest market, and Formula 1 has a huge following in the country. Adding to it, Formula 1 hasn’t visited the country since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and this will be a nice taste of Formula 1 for the racing fans in the People’s Republic. 

The 2026 Formula 1 cars will see the inception of a new engine era. While the V6 turbo-hybrid engines will be carried forward, it will get a much larger electric assist, which will account for up to 50 per cent of the total output. Adding to the ‘carbon neutral’ initiative, Formula 1 cars will run completely on synthetic fuel from 2026 onwards.


 

Related Articles
Upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron Undergoes Winter Testing
Upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron Undergoes Winter Testing
19 days ago
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced
2 months ago
Audi Q3 Sportback Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.4 Lakh
Audi Q3 Sportback Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.4 Lakh
2 months ago
F1: Audi Acquires Stake In Sauber Ahead Of Planned F1 Entry in 2026
F1: Audi Acquires Stake In Sauber Ahead Of Planned F1 Entry in 2026
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 FWD
  • 45,738 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
11.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,636
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner