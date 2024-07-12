Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Sedan Debut Confirmed For Late July

The A6 e-tron will be Audi’s second car to sit on the new Premium Platform Electric and will essentially be the sedan derivative of the new all-electric Q6.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will sit on the VW Group's new PPE architecture
  • Expected to share cabin design and tech with the Q6 e-tron
  • Powertrains also likely to be shared with the Q6 e-tron

Following the debut of the new Q6 e-tron SUV in March 2024, Audi has now confirmed that the new A6 e-tron – the SUV’s all-electric sedan sibling - will make its global debut in July. The A6 e-tron will be one of three new models still to debut from Audi this year which also includes the new A5 and the Q5 SUV. The former is set to be unveiled in the coming days while the latter is due towards the end of the year.
 

Also read: Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
 

“In just a few days, we will introduce the next model family: the Audi A5. The Audi A6 e-tron will follow in late July, and the new Audi Q5 in the fall,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner in a statement.
 Audi A6 e tron concept 2

The A6 e-tron was previewed in concept form back in 2021.

 

Also read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km
 

The production A6 e-tron has been a long time coming with the A6 e-tron concept dating back to April of 2021. An A6 Avant e-tron concept followed in 2022. Regarding styling, both A6 e-tron concepts showcased a design that looked very near to production so expect the production car to carry over much of the styling elements. These would include the enclosed grille flanked by large inset vents and a split headlight set-up with sleek upper units housing configurable LED daytime running lamps and the main headlights housed lower down.
 

Also read: Audi India New Car Sales Drop 6% In Q2 2024; Pre-owned Car Business Grew 33%
 

In profile, expect the A6 to carry over the concept’s four-door coupe-inspired looks while around the back it is expected to feature a full-width lightbar.
 

Inside, expect the A6 e-tron’s dashboard to mirror the design of the unit on the Q6 e-tron with a lot of the tech also expected to be shared. This would mean that one can expect tech such as a single freestanding panoramic display that consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display and even a third dedicated screen for the co-driver.

 

Also read: Audi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 BHP 'Performance' Variant
 Audi A6 e tron concept 1

Expect much of the styling of the 2021 concept to be carried over to the production car.

 

Also read: Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP
 

On the powertrain front, expect the A6 e-tron to use the same drive units as the new Q6 e-tron with Audi’s previously revealed concepts both featuring 100 kWh battery packs - same size as in the new Q6 - offering up to 700 km of range. As with the Q6 expect the new A6 e-tron to be offered in dual-motor configurations initially with single-motor variants with greater range likely to arrive at a later stage.
 

Following its debut, the new A6 e-tron will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan the the BMW i5.

# Audi A6 e-Tron# Audi A6# Audi A6 EV# Audi A6 Electric Sedan# Audi A6 e-tron# Audi A6 e-tron electric# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Carmaker also said that sales from its used car arm Audio Approved grew 53 per cent year-on-year.
    Auto Sales 2023: Audi India Reports Sales of 3,474 Units In H1; Up 97 Per Cent
  • The Price Range for the A6 starts at Rs 61 lakh and goes up to Rs 68 lakh (ex-showroom
    Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Takes Delivery Of Her Brand-New Audi A6
  • The updates on the 2024 A6 include a honeycomb front grille design, revised front bumpers and multiple alloy wheel options.
    Updated Audi A6 Introduced With Subtle Changes
  • Audi's second A6 e-tron concept in two years is an all-electric estate with a range of up to 700km on the WLTP cycle
    Audi A6 Avant e-tron Concept Previews Sleek All-Electric Estate
  • The Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of the best-selling models in the German luxury carmaker's line-up. The car received a mid-life facelift of earlier this year, and here are five cars that currently rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top 5 Rivals

Latest News

  • Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia.
    Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Demand for diesel SUVs is heavily skewed across certain Indian states, so Skoda is mulling introducing a diesel variant of the new-generation Kodiaq SUV as a CBU in select regions.
    New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import
  • The A6 e-tron will be Audi’s second car to sit on the new Premium Platform Electric and will essentially be the sedan derivative of the new all-electric Q6.
    Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Sedan Debut Confirmed For Late July
  • The Cyber GTS Concept pays homage to the MGC GTS Sebring racecar that recorded the highest-ever factory result for MG at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1968.
    MG Cyber GTS Concept Revealed; Hints At Upcoming RWD Sportscar
  • River's first retail store in Hyderabad is spread out over 1,000 sq. ft., in Kukatpally.
    River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad
  • Overseas, the second-generation Kodiaq is available with a full-fledged plug-in hybrid powertrain that enables a pure-electric driving range of over 100 kilometres, but it will not go on sale in India.
    Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq
  • New Swift received mixed scores for adult and child occupant protection with protection levels ranging from good to poor for areas.
    New Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The Atto 3 compact SUV is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
    2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
  • The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is the latest in a line of the brand’s drop-dead gorgeous, made-to-order limited edition models.
    MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro First Look

Popular Audi Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved