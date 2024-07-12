Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Sedan Debut Confirmed For Late July

Following the debut of the new Q6 e-tron SUV in March 2024, Audi has now confirmed that the new A6 e-tron – the SUV’s all-electric sedan sibling - will make its global debut in July. The A6 e-tron will be one of three new models still to debut from Audi this year which also includes the new A5 and the Q5 SUV. The former is set to be unveiled in the coming days while the latter is due towards the end of the year.



“In just a few days, we will introduce the next model family: the Audi A5. The Audi A6 e-tron will follow in late July, and the new Audi Q5 in the fall,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner in a statement.



The A6 e-tron was previewed in concept form back in 2021.

The production A6 e-tron has been a long time coming with the A6 e-tron concept dating back to April of 2021. An A6 Avant e-tron concept followed in 2022. Regarding styling, both A6 e-tron concepts showcased a design that looked very near to production so expect the production car to carry over much of the styling elements. These would include the enclosed grille flanked by large inset vents and a split headlight set-up with sleek upper units housing configurable LED daytime running lamps and the main headlights housed lower down.



In profile, expect the A6 to carry over the concept’s four-door coupe-inspired looks while around the back it is expected to feature a full-width lightbar.



Inside, expect the A6 e-tron’s dashboard to mirror the design of the unit on the Q6 e-tron with a lot of the tech also expected to be shared. This would mean that one can expect tech such as a single freestanding panoramic display that consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch MMI touch display and even a third dedicated screen for the co-driver.

Expect much of the styling of the 2021 concept to be carried over to the production car.

On the powertrain front, expect the A6 e-tron to use the same drive units as the new Q6 e-tron with Audi’s previously revealed concepts both featuring 100 kWh battery packs - same size as in the new Q6 - offering up to 700 km of range. As with the Q6 expect the new A6 e-tron to be offered in dual-motor configurations initially with single-motor variants with greater range likely to arrive at a later stage.



Following its debut, the new A6 e-tron will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan the the BMW i5.