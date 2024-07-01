Login
Audi India New Car Sales Drop 6% In Q2 2024; Pre-owned Car Business Grew 33%

Between April and June 2024, Audi India sold 1,431 vehicles in the country, reporting a 6 per decline compared to Q2 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Between April to June 2024 Audi India sold 1,431 units
  • Compared to Q2 2023, y-o-y sales were down 6 per cent in Q2 2024
  • Audi saw 33 per growth in pre-owned car sales in Q2 2024

Audi India has reported selling 1,431 vehicles in the second quarter (April-June) of the 2024 calendar year. Compared to the cars sold during the same period in 2023, the German luxury car brand witnessed a 6 per cent decline in year-on-year sales. However, compared to the company’s sales performance in Q1 2024, Audi saw a quarter-on-quarter growth of a solid 37 per cent. The company says that while demand remained strong, sales were limited mainly by supply constraints, which continued to persist. 

 

Audi Q5 Special Edition in District Green 2022 11 08 T06 50 38 696 Z

Compared to Audi's sales performance in Q1 2024, the company saw a growth of a solid 37 per cent

 

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “While the supply situation in Q2 2024 has improved compared to Q1, 2024; it still played a limiting factor on our sales performance. We are confident that our supplies will normalize during the second half of this year, and we will be able to better serve customer demand. It is important to emphasize that demand remains strong across our vast product portfolio, and we are very optimistic about long-term growth of luxury mobility in India, including this year.”

 

Also Read: Audi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 bhp 'Performance' Variant

 

Audi Approved plus Nagpur facility Used Car 2022 08 26 T13 48 23 968 Z

Audi Approved: plus, the company’s used car business grew 33 per cent in Q2 2024

 

While new car sales were somewhat of a dark cloud situation for Audi India, the pre-owned car sales acted as the silver lining in Q2 2024. Between April and June 2024, Audi Approved: plus, the company’s used car business grew 33 per cent compared to last year. At the same time q-o-q, Audi grew 11 against Q1 2024. 

 

Also Read: Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 bhp

 

At the moment, Audi operates 27 Approved: plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country. The brand says it will continue to expand and add three more pre-owned car facilities by the end of this year.

 

Also Read: Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015

 

Audi etron Soneria Red Q8 18

Audi's EV portfolio includes - the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-trom, the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT

 

On the other hand, Audi India’s new car portfolio currently includes – the A4, A6, A8 L, Q3 & Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback & RS5 Sportback and the RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio includes - the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-trom, the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT.

 

