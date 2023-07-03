Auto Sales 2023: Audi India Reports Sales of 3,474 Units In H1; Up 97 Per Cent

Audi India reported a 97 per cent growth in sales in the first half of 2023 over the previous year. The carmaker sold 3,474 units in the January to June 2023 window – up from 1,765 units last year. Audi said that it was seeing strong demand across its portfolio of models in India particularly for its more ‘volume driven’ models such as the A4, Q3 and A6. The company also confirmed that the Q8 e-tron, the mid-lifecycle update of the e-tron SUV will launch in India in the second half of the year.

Speaking on the occasion Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year. Our volume models Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are seeing strong demand.”

He added that models such as the Q7, Q8 and A8 as well as its performance S and RS models and EVs were also selling in decent numbers.

Audi also revealed that sales from its used car business had grown 53 per cent year-on-year. The company said that it currently operates 23 Audi Approved centres across India with four more set to open before end-2023.