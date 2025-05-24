Audi India Introduces Drive Sure Training Program

Audi has introduced a new driving training program for the Indian market. Named ‘Drive Sure’, Audi says this course will equip its participants, which will also include professional chauffeurs among others, with the necessary technical expertise and safety awareness, helping them become better drivers in the process. Audi has also mentioned that the program would be complimentary for its customers in India.

Also Read: Audi A6 L E-Tron EV Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets 107 kWh Battery, 132 mm Longer Wheelbase



Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, At Audi, Vorsprung durch Technik is more than just an engineering principle; it is a commitment to societal progress. Audi Drive Sure embodies this ethos by addressing a critical gap in the mobility landscape: the intersection of performance-oriented technology and human readiness. We intend to create a generation of drivers who respect power as much as they master it. By training young adults to navigate various terrains and driving situations, this program aims to elevate all Audi owners and chauffeurs to become brand ambassadors of safety-first driving behaviours.

Also Read: New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026



The program will involve a workshop which, according to them, will be vital in helping luxury car owners learn how to pilot their vehicles in a safer, more responsible manner. The program also involves a special training program for professional chauffeurs, which will teach them about professional conduct, safe driving behaviours and Audi Technology.



