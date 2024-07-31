Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s interior has been spied ahead of its launch.
  • To feature a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar.
  • Top-spec variant to receive a panoramic sunroof.

The interior of the five-door Mahindra Thar, named the Thar Roxx has been spied ahead of its debut on August 15. The video reveals that the SUV will feature a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar with a range of new comfort features to further justify the higher price tag it will be sold at.  The five-door Thar will be Mahindra’s third significant launch of 2024, after the XUV 3XO and the XUV400 Pro EV.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Debut 1

The Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar

 

As seen in the images, the Thar Roxx will be offered with white upholstery similar to other models from the brand such as the XUV700. Many aspects of the interior such as the round air-con vents, and grab-handle mounted on the dashboard remain similar to the three-door Thar. However, the infotainment system appears to be a larger unit. The vehicle shown in the video features a single-pane sunroof and has a manual gearbox, confirming that this is not the top-spec variant of the upcoming Thar Roxx. The top-spec model will receive a panoramic sunroof and will also likely get a fully digital instrument cluster, unlike the semi-digital instrument cluster in this model.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Debut 2

The model shown in the video had a single-pane sunroof

 

Previous teasers of the Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s exterior design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. It also gets a new grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Undisguised; New Photos Reveal Front End Design

Mahindra Thar Roxx New Visuals Of The 5 Door Thar Shown In Second Promo

The SUV is expected to be offered with two powertrain options

 

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.

 

Image Source

# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar 5-door# Mahindra Thar 5-door interior# Mahindra Thar 5-door images# Mahindra Thar 5-door features# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The latest teaser image of the Thar Roxx confirms that it will feature a panoramic sunroof
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof
  • The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Mahindra has finally shared the first look of the 5-door Thar, along with revealing its name, in a promo video ahead of its official unveiling next month.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx
  • With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

Latest News

  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
  • While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa
  • Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
    Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine
  • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
  • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
    Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours
  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
    2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled

Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Expected Price : ₹ 15 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2024

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved