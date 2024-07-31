Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch

The interior of the five-door Mahindra Thar, named the Thar Roxx has been spied ahead of its debut on August 15. The video reveals that the SUV will feature a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar with a range of new comfort features to further justify the higher price tag it will be sold at. The five-door Thar will be Mahindra’s third significant launch of 2024, after the XUV 3XO and the XUV400 Pro EV.

The Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar

As seen in the images, the Thar Roxx will be offered with white upholstery similar to other models from the brand such as the XUV700. Many aspects of the interior such as the round air-con vents, and grab-handle mounted on the dashboard remain similar to the three-door Thar. However, the infotainment system appears to be a larger unit. The vehicle shown in the video features a single-pane sunroof and has a manual gearbox, confirming that this is not the top-spec variant of the upcoming Thar Roxx. The top-spec model will receive a panoramic sunroof and will also likely get a fully digital instrument cluster, unlike the semi-digital instrument cluster in this model.

The model shown in the video had a single-pane sunroof

Previous teasers of the Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s exterior design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. It also gets a new grille with a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.

The SUV is expected to be offered with two powertrain options

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.

