Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: TVS Motor Company Sales Grow By 6 Per Cent
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
02-Oct-23 01:01 PM IST
Highlights
- TVS motorcycle sales up by 10 per cent.
- TVS scooter sales up by 8 per cent.
- TVS launched the Apache RTR 310 in September 2023.
TVS Motor Company sold 4,02,553 units in September 2023, registering a 6 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year when it sold 3,79,011 units. Consequently, the company also posted a 7 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales over September 2022, with motorcycle sales up by 10 per cent, and scooter sales growing by 8 per cent. Alongside, the TVS iQube electric scooter’s sales stood at 20,356 units, up from 4,923 unit sales in September 2022.
Also Read: TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
The TVS iQube electric scooter’s sales stood at 20,356 units, up from 4,923 unit sales in September 2022
The manufacturer also released its sales figures for the second quarter of FY24, where it sold 10.31 lakh two wheelers. This represents an increase of 6 per cent as opposed to the same period last year when it sold 9.77 lakh units. However, the brand’s three-wheeler sales declined to 0.43 lakh units from 0.51 lakh units in the same period last year.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh
The Apache RTR 310 is powered by the same 312 cc liquid-cooled mill from the RR 310
In September, TVS launched its latest motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310 which is essentially the naked version of its fully faired Apache RR 310. The motorcycle is powered by the same 312 cc liquid-cooled mill from the RR 310, capable of producing 35.1 bhp and 28.7 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. Prices for the motorcycle start from Rs 2.43 lakh, going up to Rs 2.64 lakh (All prices in ex-showroom). On the competition front, the RTR 310 will compete against the likes of the new-generation KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the Triumph Speed 400.
