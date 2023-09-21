Login

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Sep-23 12:01 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New TVS Apache RTE electric race bike unveiled
  • Electric one-make championship to debut on September 29
  • Carbon fibre and high-end components used

TVS Motor Company is set to expand its one-make racing program by going all-electric. The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a new Electric One Make Championship that will host its first race on September 29, 2023. TVS Racing will hand pick eight riders who will race the all-new TVS Apache RTE all-electric race bike.

 

Also read: TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
 

Focusing on the motorcycle, the Apache RTE looks to be an adaptation of the RR 310 One Make Championship race bike from the company when it comes to design. The fairing though is larger and a lot smoother in a bid to reduce drag and improve aerodynamics. TVS says that the fairing, as well as the wheels, are made wholly of carbon fibre.

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu with Vimal Sumbly, Head (Premium Business), TVS Motor Company.

 

Moving to the specifications, TVS says that the motorcycle features a carbon fibre battery case that is a stressed member of the chassis. It features a mid-mounted liquid-cooled electric motor with power sent to the wheel via a chain drive. TVS has not revealed any output figures at this time though it claims that the race bike uses high-power cells with advanced chemistry in the battery pack and a custom Battery Management System with race-specific algorithms for “advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety.”

 

Also read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh
 

The bike features Ohlins suspension at the front and rear along with Brembo brakes – discs at both ends, and Pirelli Super Corsa tyres.

TVs says that its first-ever electric One Make Series race will be held at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship with 8 hand-picked riders participating.

 

Commenting on the series, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first-ever EV two-wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”

 

Also read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh

 

TVS recently expanded its electric two-wheeler portfolio in India with the launch of the new X electric scooter. The EV joined the iQube in the brand’s line-up as its flagship EV priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS has long said that its RTR series of motorcycles have used race-derived technologies so it remains to be seen if the Apache RTE could spawn an electric motorcycle in the future.

# TVS Motor Co# TVS Apache# TVS Apache RTE# TVS One Make Championship# TVS Motor Company# TVS India# Bikes# Motorcycles# Electric Motorcycles

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.43 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13501 second ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10090 second ago

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.

Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8786 second ago

The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-7726 second ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3128 second ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 minutes ago

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced
Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This edition of the bike features a special livery, improved comfort and practicality over and above the standard model

2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: Orange Fever
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?

Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn