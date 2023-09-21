TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Motor Company is set to expand its one-make racing program by going all-electric. The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a new Electric One Make Championship that will host its first race on September 29, 2023. TVS Racing will hand pick eight riders who will race the all-new TVS Apache RTE all-electric race bike.
Focusing on the motorcycle, the Apache RTE looks to be an adaptation of the RR 310 One Make Championship race bike from the company when it comes to design. The fairing though is larger and a lot smoother in a bid to reduce drag and improve aerodynamics. TVS says that the fairing, as well as the wheels, are made wholly of carbon fibre.
TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu with Vimal Sumbly, Head (Premium Business), TVS Motor Company.
Moving to the specifications, TVS says that the motorcycle features a carbon fibre battery case that is a stressed member of the chassis. It features a mid-mounted liquid-cooled electric motor with power sent to the wheel via a chain drive. TVS has not revealed any output figures at this time though it claims that the race bike uses high-power cells with advanced chemistry in the battery pack and a custom Battery Management System with race-specific algorithms for “advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety.”
The bike features Ohlins suspension at the front and rear along with Brembo brakes – discs at both ends, and Pirelli Super Corsa tyres.
TVs says that its first-ever electric One Make Series race will be held at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship with 8 hand-picked riders participating.
Commenting on the series, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first-ever EV two-wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”
TVS recently expanded its electric two-wheeler portfolio in India with the launch of the new X electric scooter. The EV joined the iQube in the brand’s line-up as its flagship EV priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS has long said that its RTR series of motorcycles have used race-derived technologies so it remains to be seen if the Apache RTE could spawn an electric motorcycle in the future.
