TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024

TVS Racing, the motorsport arm of TVS Motor Company, has announced the 2024 TVS One Make Championship. The latest edition of the series is set to kick off at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. The TVS One Make Championship (OMC) enters its third edition and will be held alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The first round is scheduled for this weekend, March 15, 2024.

The TVS One Make Championship aims to provide a platform for budding racers to showcase their skills on the track. The One Make Championship will see the young riders pilot the race-spec TVS OMC Space RR 310. The bike has received key updates for 2024 including an advanced electronic fuel injection (EFI) system, and new electronics as well. The bike's braking performance has also received tweaks with improved engine braking and a more consistent braking delivery.

Ron Hogg, Promotions Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing said, “TVS Asia OMC has been instrumental in the expansion of ARRC and since their debut in 2022, we have garnered vast support and recognition from our fanbase and motorsports community which has impacted the championship positively. This year, we are proud to mark the entries of two additional countries in the one-make series which I believe would also serve to broaden our brand proposition and incite new interests in the future. As we move forward, our goal remains the same which is to ensure our reach to a wider demography while elevating the standards of Asian motorsports.”

The TVS racers will also wear the Alpinestars airbag-equipped race suits. The 2024 TVS One Make Championship will see promising Indian riders KY Ahmed and Jagan Kumar representing the country. The championship will also see participation from riders from other countries as well with a total grid comprising 15 riders. Round 1 of ARRC is scheduled to begin on March 15 at the Changi International Circuit in Thailand.



