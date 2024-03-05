Login
Alpine F1 Implements Major Technical Restructuring

Alpine announces a new three-pillared technical leadership structure after the resignations of Matt Harman and Dirk de Beer
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 5, 2024

  • The reshuffle aims to address Alpine's declining performance.
  • Joe Burnell, David Wheater, and Ciaron Pilbeam will take on key technical director roles.
  • The trio will report to team principal Bruno Famin.

The Alpine Formula 1 team is undergoing a significant reshuffle in its technical leadership following the resignations of key figures, Matt Harman and Dirk de Beer. These resignations, which surfaced during a challenging Bahrain Grand Prix weekend for Alpine, have prompted a strategic realignment internally at the Enstone headquarters.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain

The restructuring, originally planned before the Bahrain race, introduces a new "three-pillared approach" akin to McLaren's organisational model. Joe Burnell assumes the role of technical director (engineering), David Wheater as technical director (aerodynamics), and Ciaron Pilbeam as technical director (performance). These appointments are all internal, facilitating immediate implementation.

 

Additionally, Eric Meignan remains as the technical director (power unit) overseeing Alpine's engine efforts based in Viry-Chatillon, France. All four directors report directly to team principal Bruno Famin.

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season

Famin emphasised the necessity of these changes due to Alpine's subpar performance, with the team slipping from fourth in 2022 to sixth in 2023 and now to the back of the grid in 2024. The decision to revamp the technical structure aims to enhance collaboration and efficiency across various technical domains, ultimately translating into improved on-track performance.

 

While Harman and De Beer's departures were seemingly unrelated to external pressure, their resignations coincided with ongoing discussions about restructuring the team. The announcement underscores Alpine's commitment to addressing performance deficiencies and fostering a more cohesive technical operation.

 

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing

 

The timing of these changes aligns with Alpine's need to rebound from a disappointing start to the season. Famin expressed confidence in the newly appointed directors' capabilities to steer the team towards improvement, thanking Harman and De Beer for their contributions and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

 

Last Updated on March 5, 2024

# Alpine F1# Alpine Formula 1 team# Formula 1# Pierre Gasly# Esteban Ocon# Motorsport
