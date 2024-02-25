Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
Published on February 25, 2024
Highlights
- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed the fastest time on the final day of Bahrain F1 pre-season testing
- Despite Leclerc's strong showing, teammate Carlos Sainz holds the overall fastest time of the testing period.
- With testing concluded all eyes are now on the season opener in Bahrain on March 2nd.
The concluding day of Formula 1's pre-season testing in Bahrain saw Charles Leclerc of Ferrari emerge as the fastest driver, edging out Mercedes' George Russell by a mere 0.046 seconds.
In a day marked by notable performances and last-minute adjustments, Leclerc set a lap time of 1 minute 30.322 seconds on the softer C4 compound, securing the top spot for Ferrari.
Also Read: Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
Despite Leclerc's dominance, the overall fastest time of the testing period belonged to his teammate Carlos Sainz, who had set a scintillating 1 minute 29.921 seconds the previous day. This was still a few tenths off last year’s pole position time at the same venue, indicating that most of the teams are still holding their cards close to their chest.
George Russell finished just behind Leclerc with a lap time of 1 minute 30.368s, utilising the softer C4 tyres on his Mercedes W15.
The day's proceedings were not without their share of challenges and surprises. McLaren encountered early troubles, grappling with a clutch issue that limited Lando Norris's track time to a mere 20 laps.
However, as the day progressed, several drivers made significant strides. Sauber's Zhou Guanyu impressed with a late surge, securing the third-fastest time with a lap of 1 minute 30.647 seconds, closely trailing Russell.
Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had topped the timesheets on the opening day, faced a slightly subdued performance on the harder C3 compound, finishing in fourth position overall.
Also Read: Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
The final hours of testing saw teams focusing on longer runs, providing valuable insights into their race pace and tyre management strategies ahead of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix. As the testing period drew to a close, drivers seized the opportunity to fine-tune their setups and gather crucial data, setting the stage for an exhilarating start to the 2024 Formula 1 season.
With the Bahrain Grand Prix just around the corner, teams will now turn their attention to implementing the lessons learned during testing and preparing for the intense competition that lies ahead on the Sakhir circuit.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16579 second ago
The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
-9015 second ago
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
-5586 second ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2024
54 minutes ago
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe
2 hours ago
The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage
17 hours ago
The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.
19 hours ago
The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.
21 hours ago
The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.
The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.
After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.
Despite setbacks, including a disrupted morning session due to dislodged drain covers and technical issues, teams made the adjustments necessary to prepare for the season opener in a week.
2 days ago
Incident-filled day sees spins and minor mishaps but overall smooth running.
3 days ago
He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
6 days ago
Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling
8 days ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Motorsport
- Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing