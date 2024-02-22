Verstappen Sets the Pace on First Day of 2024 Bahrain F1 Testing
Published on February 22, 2024
- Verstappen finishes over a second ahead, completing 142 laps
- McLaren's Lando Norris impresses with second-fastest time
- Ferrari's Carlos Sainz follows closely in third position
Max Verstappen kicked off Formula 1's 2024 winter testing in Bahrain with a dominant display, topping the timesheets and sending a strong signal of intent for the upcoming season.
Verstappen wasted no time in asserting his authority, setting the pace early on with a blistering lap time of 1m31.662s in the morning session. As the day progressed, he further showcased Red Bull's potential, posting a 1m31.344s lap towards the end of the session.
Also read: Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
The Dutch driver's lap was close to a second faster than his closest rival, underlining Red Bull's competitiveness and hinting at a strong start to the season. Verstappen's consistency and pace throughout the day, coupled with his completion of a mammoth 142 laps, signalled Red Bull's readiness for the challenges ahead.
McLaren's Lando Norris emerged as a strong contender, securing the second spot on the timesheets, albeit 1.1 seconds behind Verstappen. Norris' performance bodes well for McLaren, reflecting the team's progress and potential improvements for the upcoming season.
Also Read: F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz showcased his speed and consistency by finishing just a tenth behind Norris in third place. Sainz's performance suggests Ferrari's competitiveness and raises expectations for the team as they aim for a strong start to the season.
Despite a few incidents, including a spin by Williams' Logan Sargeant and a mirror mishap involving Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, the day's running was relatively smooth overall. Teams utilised the testing opportunity to gather valuable data, fine-tune their setups, and assess their performance ahead of the highly anticipated Bahrain Grand Prix.
Verstappen's dominant performance, coupled with Red Bull's strong showing, sets an optimistic tone for the team as they aim to challenge for the championship title in the 2024 season. With two more testing days remaining, teams will continue to refine their strategies and preparations in anticipation of the competitive battles that lie ahead on the track.
