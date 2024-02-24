Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 24, 2024
Highlights
- Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari to the top of the timesheets on day two
- Sergio Perez's impressive afternoon stint for Red Bull sees him finish just 0.758s behind Sainz
- Lewis Hamilton makes his testing debut for Mercedes, securing the third-fastest time
Carlos Sainz propelled Ferrari to the forefront on the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, setting a new fastest time of the week. The morning session saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets, but it was cut short after Leclerc dislodged a drain cover, leading to a delay in the session's restart.
Sergio Perez of Red Bull, initially set for only the morning session, had his running extended into the afternoon due to issues encountered during the morning stint. In the extended afternoon session, Sainz surged to the top with a blistering lap of 1m29.921s, showcasing Ferrari's pace ahead of the upcoming season.
Lewis Hamilton, making his testing debut for Mercedes, secured the third-fastest time, with McLaren's Lando Norris and former teammate Daniel Ricciardo closely trailing behind.
Despite encountering technical hitches, including brake issues for Perez and gremlins for Norris, both drivers managed to complete over 100 laps each.
The day's proceedings concluded with system checks by race control, setting the stage for the final day of pre-season testing before the Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2024 season.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16081 second ago
The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.
-6538 second ago
The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.
-1431 second ago
The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.
2 hours ago
The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.
4 hours ago
After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.
1 day ago
Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.
5 hours ago
The mobile Adblue dispenser will reduce the need for fuel stations and commercial vehicle hubs to invest in additional infrastructure to set up Adblue filling stations.
16 hours ago
car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.
18 hours ago
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.
19 hours ago
As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.
1 day ago
Incident-filled day sees spins and minor mishaps but overall smooth running.
8 days ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
8 days ago
Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.
13 days ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.
16 days ago
Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Motorsport
- Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain