Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Speedster Concept Previews First Mythos Series Model

The speedster concept borrows design cues from classic Mercedes race cars as well as featuring an F1-inspired halo.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-AMG Mythos PureSpeed production is limited to 250 units.
  • Will be powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from AMG
  • Open cockpit design inspired by classic race cars

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new PureSpeed concept - an open-top speedster with a F1-inspired halo based on the AMG SL-class. The PureSpeed will be the first model of Mercedes’ limited-release Mythos series of models aimed at car collectors.
 

Mercedes says that the PureSpeed concept draws inspiration from vintage race cars and Formula 1. The front bumper features a streamlined shark nose appearance, accented by a white-painted AMG logo in the lower grille. Instead of a traditional windshield, the car employs an F1-inspired halo bar structure.

 mercedes amg purespeed concept 1 1

Other design elements include flying buttresses, which are a nod to the 300 SLR driven by Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson in the 1955 Mille Miglia. The paint scheme transitions from Le Mans red to graphite grey, echoing the Mercedes that triumphed in the 1924 Targa Florio. This historical reference adds a layer of depth to the car's visual appeal.
 

Aerodynamics also play an important role in PureSpeed's design with the vehicle incorporating carbon fiber aero components to enhance efficiency and performance. Additionally, carbon wheel covers are used to optimize airflow around the wheels, thereby improving brake cooling.
mercedes amg purespeed concept 2 1

Under the hood, the PureSpeed is expected to feature the familiar AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from the full-blown AMG SL 63. The unit develops 577 bhp and there's 800 Nm of torque in said model while in the SL 63 E-Performance, the engine output is upped to 604 bhp and 850 Nm. The latter also features a plug-in hybrid powertrain boosting total output to a mammoth 804 bhp and up to 1420 Nm. It also remains to be seen if the hybrid tech could also be offered in the PureSpeed.
 

The exclusivity of the Mythos PureSpeed is underscored by its limited production run of 250 units. Aimed at the most dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors, the car’s pricing has yet to be revealed but is anticipated to reflect its premium nature due to its limited availability and unique features.

