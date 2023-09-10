Login

MOTOGP: Martin Takes First Sprint Win Of The Season In San Marino While Pedrosa Fights Bagnaia For Podium

The rapid Spaniard streaked away while Bezzecchi followed suit with reigning world champion Bagnaia holding off wildcard Pedrosa for the final podium position.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

10-Sep-23 11:16 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Martin's commanding performance secured him the top podium spot as he successfully held off the determined Marco Bezzecchi from the VR46 team.
  • The race highlighted the remarkable resilience of home favourites Bezzecchi and championship leader Bagnaia, both recovering from injuries sustained in the previous race.
  • KTM's Dani Pedrosa impressed with a fourth-place finish, narrowly missing the podium, while his teammate Brad Binder made a thrilling comeback for fifth place right behind the Little Samurai.

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, secured victory at the MotoGP sprint race held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Martin's superb performance not only earned him the top spot on the podium but also cut down Francesco Bagnaia’s lead in the championship.

 

Martin, who had been without a pole position since the Valencia GP in the previous year, put on a commanding performance during the sprint race at Misano. From the very start, he took the lead and never looked back. Despite the relentless pursuit of his fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi from the VR46 team, Martin held firm to clinch his second consecutive podium finish.

 

Also Read: MOTOGP: Jorge Martin Shatters Misano Lap Record to Clinch Pole Position at San Marino Grand Prix

The race was remarkable for the determination shown by home favourites Bezzecchi and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, both of whom had suffered injuries in separate incidents at the previous weekend's Catalan GP. Despite their injuries, they completed the podium, showcasing their resilience.

 

Martin's journey to victory was far from straightforward. Bezzecchi managed to pass him briefly early in the race, creating a tense battle between the two. Additionally, Martin had to fend off the strong charges of KTM's Dani Pedrosa and Brad Binder, both of whom had started from less favourable positions.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Luca Marini Stays With VR46 Mooney For 2024

 

Martin's determination and skill ultimately prevailed, as he managed to create a gap of 0.5 seconds over Bagnaia by the second lap. Bagnaia, despite his injuries, exhibited impressive racing prowess and kept his competitors at bay, securing the final spot on the podium.

 

His pole position marked Ducati's eighth consecutive pole this season and  This triumph also reduced Bagnaia's lead in the championship standings from 50 points to 45, with eight rounds remaining in the season.

 

For Bagnaia, the podium finish was particularly significant. Still dealing with pain from his injury sustained in Barcelona, he emphasised the importance of securing a podium finish after the challenging circumstances he faced. He mentioned that defending his position against Pedrosa on the last lap was one of the most challenging braking manoeuvres he had ever executed.

 

Despite the pain, Bagnaia expressed satisfaction with his performance and pride in what he and his team had accomplished. To improve his comfort during the full-distance grand prix on Sunday, he planned to increase his use of painkillers to better focus on racing.

 

KTM wild card rider, the 37-year old legend Dani Pedrosa delivered a stunning performance to claim fourth place in the MotoGP sprint race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Pedrosa, affectionately known as the 'Little Samurai,' demonstrated his enduring skill and speed.

 

Also Read: 100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

Despite the podium being out of reach for Pedrosa on this occasion, the race provided plenty of excitement. Brad Binder, his KTM teammate, made a remarkable comeback and crossed the finish line just 0.159 seconds behind Pedrosa, securing fifth place.

 

Maverick Viñales secured sixth place in the race, followed by Luca Marini from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, Aleix Espargaro from Aprilia Racing, and Alex Marquez from Gresini Racing MotoGP™, who claimed the final Sprint point in ninth place.

Marc Marquez, competing for the Repsol Honda Team, was initially engaged in a fierce battle within this group. However, he ultimately finished in tenth place, narrowly missing out on earning a point.

 

Pedrosa's performance was a testament to his enduring talent, and he undoubtedly rolled back the years with his impressive fourth-place finish.

 

Jorge Martin's victory showcased his incredible skill, while Bagnaia's podium finish underlined his resilience in the face of adversity. The Misano sprint race provided MotoGP fans with thrilling action and heightened anticipation for the upcoming races in the season.

 

# MotoGP# Dani Pedrosa# Jorge Martin# Francesco Bagnaia

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MOTOGP: Martin Takes First Sprint Win Of The Season In San Marino While Pedrosa Fights Bagnaia For Podium
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn