MotoGP: Luca Marini Stays With VR46 Mooney For 2024

Marini's retention dispels speculation regarding his potential move to Pramac Racing, which Johann Zarco will vacate to join LCR Honda.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

09-Sep-23 10:37 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Luca Marini confirms his participation with Mooney VR46 team in the 2024 MotoGP season, securing a pivotal spot in the upcoming lineup.
  • Franco Morbidelli is the prime candidate for the Pramac seat, while Fabio di Giannantonio's exit from Gresini opens up another Ducati spot for 2024.
  • Marini, in his third MotoGP season, aims to build on his impressive results, while VR46 continues its successful season with Bezzecchi as a title contender.

Luca Marini, the Italian rider, has officially declared his continuity with the Mooney VR46 team for the 2024 MotoGP season, ensuring his place in the 2024 MotoGP rider lineup. This decision solidifies his position within the team led by his half-brother, the legendary Valentino Rossi, and raises questions about other riders' destinations for the upcoming season.

 

Also Read: KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event

 

The anticipation surrounding Marini's future was resolved ahead of the San Marino MotoGP, where the announcement was made. It had been widely expected that he would continue with VR46, but confirmation came just before the race weekend.

This development effectively takes Marini out of the running for the vacant seat at Pramac Racing, which will become available when Johann Zarco departs for LCR Honda. One of the most prominent contenders for the Pramac seat is Franco Morbidelli, who recently left his position at Yamaha. Additionally, Fabio di Giannantonio is likely to leave Gresini, freeing up another Ducati seat for the 2024 season.

 

Also Read: 100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

 

Marini will remain partnered with Marco Bezzecchi, who opted to stay with VR46 rather than join Pramac, solidifying his commitment to Rossi's team for the upcoming season. This season marks Marini's third year in the premier class, and he recently achieved a career-best result at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, securing a second-place finish. VR46 has had a remarkable season so far, largely attributed to Marini's teammate Bezzecchi, who has won two Grand Prix races, marking a significant milestone for the team.

 

Bezzecchi's emergence as a title contender serves as an inspiration for Marini as he aims to replicate his teammate's success in the 2024 season. The VR46 team is expected to field a strong lineup, setting the stage for an exciting MotoGP season ahead.

# MotoGP# MotoGP 2023

