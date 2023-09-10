MOTOGP: Jorge Martin Shatters Misano Lap Record to Clinch Pole Position at San Marino Grand Prix

In a stunning display of speed and skill, Pramac's Jorge Martin soared to pole position at the 2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, smashing the Misano lap record in the process. This achievement marks Martin's first pole position of the season, a position he was building a reputation for achieving last year, ending his pole drought that extended back to the 2022 Valencia GP.

During Saturday morning's qualifying session at Misano, Jorge Martin left no room for doubt about his determination to secure pole position. He set not one but two outright lap records, firmly establishing himself as the dominant force on the track. His final blistering lap, clocking in at 1 minute and 30.390 seconds, placed him well ahead of his competitors.



The closest rival to Martin's blazing pace was VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, who trailed by a respectable 0.397 seconds. Francesco Bagnaia, the current championship leader and a week removed from a harrowing crash in Barcelona, completed the front row on his factory Ducati.



Earlier in the weekend, the circuit lap record had already fallen during Friday's second practice session, setting the stage for an intense battle for pole position.

While Bezzecchi briefly led in Q2 with a lap time of 1 minute and 31.027 seconds, Jorge Martin's phenomenal performance left no doubt that a lap record was necessary to secure pole. With just eight minutes remaining in the session, Martin unleashed a stunning 1 minute and 30.832 seconds lap.

In the crucial final moments of their second runs, none of the riders could challenge the top positions until Jorge Martin lit up the timing screens once again. An incredible final sector propelled the Pramac rider to a record-breaking lap of 1 minute and 30.390 seconds, securing his pole position.



Despite his valiant efforts in the final moments, Francesco Bagnaia's injury-affected leg prevented him from surpassing Martin's lap, leaving him in third place with a time of 1 minute and 30.836 seconds.

This remarkable pole position by Jorge Martin extends Ducati's dominant streak, marking their eighth consecutive pole of the season. The second row of the grid will feature Maverick Vinales on the factory Aprilia, followed by KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa.



Aleix Espargaro, the winner in Barcelona but hampered by a late crash during second practice, managed to advance to Q2 and qualified his Aprilia in sixth place. Brad Binder of KTM followed in seventh.



VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini will commence the sprint and grand prix from the eighth spot, trailed by Honda's Marc Marquez and Q1 leader Miguel Oliveira on the RNF Aprilia.

Completing the top 12 are Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and RNF's Raul Fernandez, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo falling just short of Q2 in 13th place.

Further down the grid, Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro claimed the 14th position, and Honda test rider Stefan Bradl settled for 15th. Johann Zarco of the Pramac Ducati team faced struggles, finishing in 16th.



Other notable riders include Augusto Fernandez in 17th on his Tech3 KTM, Jack Miller in 18th on his factory KTM, and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli in 19th.



Takaaki Nakagami rounds out the field in 20th place on the sole LCR Honda, as stand-in teammate Takumi Takahashi failed to meet the 105% cut-off after practice, ending his weekend prematurely.



Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini), Honda's Joan Mir, and Tech3's Pol Espargaro, who endured two crashes, complete the field of competitors at Misano.



