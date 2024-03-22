Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO

Aston Martin has announced the appointment of Adrian Hallmark as its new CEO and executive director. Hallmark resigned as as the CEO of Bentley Motors, a role he held since February 2018, earlier today. Hallmark will join Aston Martin no later than October this year, replacing Amedeo Felisa, who has been CEO of the company since May 2022 and is to retire at the end of his stint.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin said "In Adrian Hallmark, we are attracting one of the highest calibre leaders not just in our segment, but in the entire global automotive industry. Complementing our world-class leadership, Adrian will bring to Aston Martin unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum."

In a statement, Bentley credited Hallmark with helping the brand take “important steps towards an electric future as a luxury car manufacturer.” The brand is yet to name his successor and will do so in due course.

Aston Martin's first plug-in hybrid model, the Valhalla, is set to arrive this year

Aston Martin, which has been in financial turmoil for a while now, recently announced that it had secured funds to the tune of GBP 1.15 billion through its latest refinancing. The company also announced that its first all-electric vehicle, originally due in 2025 has now been delayed by a year. Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid model, the Valhalla is also due to arrive later this year. The Valhalla will feature an AMG-sourced V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. The brand plans to electrify (EV or strong hybrid) its entire range of cars by 2030.