Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated

Apple introduced a significant update to its CarPlay system during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference 2024. Originally previewed in 2022, the next-generation CarPlay promises extensive customisation and more in-depth integration. Designed to work with various vehicle systems, the new CarPlay can control climate settings, drive modes, driver-assist features, camera controls, and more.

The new CarPlay interface is claimed to offer seamless integration with a vehicle’s instrument cluster, climate controls, FM radio, and other functions. It supports multiple displays across the dashboard, allowing for a more flexible and dynamic use of space tailored to each car manufacturer's specifications. Apple says that automakers can customise the interface to suit their vehicle’s features, such as adjusting the climate control menu to reflect the number of seats and climate zones or adding buttons for seat heaters.

Personalisation is a pivotal focus of the new CarPlay system. Drivers can customise gauge designs and information layouts to their preferences. For instance, additional gauges can appear on the central screen, while navigation maps can be shown on a passenger screen. However, the full potential of these integrations relies on automakers collaborating with Apple to co-develop their systems.

The updated CarPlay also supports a broader range of notifications on both the instrument and infotainment displays. It integrates features like tyre pressure, reverse cameras, inclinometers, and other specialised off-road and performance gauges (roll, pitch, and elevation), allowing drivers to access these functions without exiting the CarPlay interface.

Aston Martin and Porsche are set to be the first brands to incorporate the next-generation CarPlay into their new models, expected to launch later this year. The updated system will function exclusively via a wireless connection, while the existing version of CarPlay will still be accessible within the infotainment screen.