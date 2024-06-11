Login
Tata Altroz Racer Vs Hyundai i20 N-Line

With the “Racer” badge, the Altroz turbo-petrol is now as powerful as the Hyundai i20 N-Line. As these are the only two hot hatches you can buy in India right now, which one should you consider?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Both make 118bhp and around 170Nm
  • Where the Racer has a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, the N-Line uses a 1.0-litre turbo petrol
  • 6-speed manual is standard in both, but no choice of an automatic with the Racer, while the N-line has an option of DCT

With more horsepower than before, the Altroz Racer is here to take the fight against the sole B-segment hot hatch on sale right now – the i20 N-Line. Almost identical power figures from three-cylinder turbo petrol, six-speed manual, new paint job and separate variant line-up are all the similarities between the two. But what are the differences? Let’s take a look at how the Altroz Racer and i20 N-Line stacks up against each other on paper. 

 

Engine and Powertrain:

 

tata altroz left front three quarter0

The Racer now gets a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

 

Sourced from Nexon, the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine in the Altroz Racer now makes 118bhp and 170Nm. This is 9bhp and 30Nm up compared to the iTurbo which made 109bhp and 140Nm. Meanwhile, compared to the standard petrol-powered Altroz, the power output is up by 45bhp and 57Nm. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but Tata isn’t offering its DCA dual-clutch automatic with the Racer yet.

 

Hyundai i20 N Line Manual 1

You do get a DCT with the i20 N-Line, not with the Racer

 

In comparison, the 1.0-litre direct-injection three-cylinder turbo-petrol punches out 118bhp and 172Nm. It’s mated to a six-speed manual as standard while there’s also a choice for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. 

 

Variants and Pricing

 

Where the Altroz Racer starts at Rs 9.49 for the R1 variant, the N6 variant of the i20 N-Line commences at Rs 9.99 lakh. The R2 variant for the Racer is almost a lakh more at Rs 10.49 lakh while the R3 trim retails at Rs 10.99 lakh.

 

In comparison, the N8 variant of the i20 N-Line is priced at Rs 11.27 lakh while the two DCT paired versions are priced at Rs 11.15 lakh and Rs 12.37 lakh, respectively. If you want the dual-tone version, it carries a premium of Rs 15,000 for the N8 trims and Rs 20,000 for the N6 trims. 

 

Tata Altroz Racer Pricing:

VariantTata Altroz Racer 
R1Rs 9.49 lakh
R2Rs 10.49 Lakh
R3Rs 10.99 lakh

Hyundai i20 N-Line Pricing:

VariantHyundai i20 N Line
N6Rs 10 lakh
N6 DCTRs 11.15 lakh
N8Rs 11.27 lakh
N8 DCTRs 12.37 lakh

Where the entry-level variant of the Racer undercuts the N6 manual of the N-Line, by just over Rs 50,000, the R3 variant is almost Rs 28,000 more affordable than the equivalent top-spec N8. Moreover, the automatic versions of the i20 N-Line start at almost Rs 16,000 more than the range-topping Racer trim. 

 

Styling and Design

 

hyundai i20 nline convenience small section pc 800 1695405918

N-Line proudly shouts out its sporty credentials

 

Appearance-wise, the i20 N-Line carries a significant upgrade over its standard counterpart with an aggressive-looking bumper, sportier wheels, side skirts and dual exhaust tips at the back. In terms of colour, the i20 N-Line can be had in Abyss Black, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Atlas White, and Thunder Blue with the last two ones getting a dual-tone option with the blacked-out roof. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained

 

Altroz Racer Rear 3 4th

You get three colour options with the Altroz Racer

 

On the other hand, the Altroz Racer has a more subtle approach with a blacked-out roof, twin racing strips, a blacked-out wheel, and a slightly larger roof-mounted spoiler. There’s no sportier body skit or prominent exhaust tips making the sportier intentions felt.  You do get newer colour options called Pure Grey, Avenue White, and Atomic Orange.

 

Altroz Racer Interior

Contrast highlights and additional features are part of Racer update

 

On the inside, both these hatchbacks carry an all-black theme. But in the Altroz Racer has contrast highlights all around the cabin. There are orange highlights seen around the dashboard, contrast steering stitches, around the gear lever, seat piping, and racing strips running down the centre of the seats. Meanwhile, the i20 N-Line has contrast red stitching all around the cabin with red accents on the vents, on the sportier-looking gear lever, a sportier steering wheel, and red ambient lighting.

 

Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded

 

Which one makes a better hot hatch?

 

When it comes to hot hatches, the options in the Indian market were limited. With the arrival of the Racer, the N-Line has serious competition now. And the output being equally matched it comes down to the pricing and appearance. Where the i20 is more expensive, it also shows off its sportier credentials more prominently. And the Racer, on the other hand, should be much improved than the iTurbo we experienced before as it needs to justify its name instead of being an all-around family hatchback. We will be driving the Altroz Racer soon, so stay tuned for a detailed First Drive Review.  

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

