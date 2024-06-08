Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. It will be sold along with the standard Altroz model, which also got an update in the form of new variants and more. The Tata Altroz Racer gets a more powerful engine, a few cosmetic updates, and new features. It is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3, with prices ranging from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer borrows the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon, which belts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. Across its variants, it is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise.

Tata Altroz Racer: R1

Rs 9.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

16-inch alloy wheels Auto headlamps LED DRLs Projector headlamps Front fog lamps Rear wipers and wash Rain sensing wipers Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVM Leatherette seats, steering wheel and gear knob Front sliding armrest Rear armrest All four power windows Height-adjustable driver seat Rear AC vents Rear defogger 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play 4 speakers and 4 tweeters 6 airbags Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS) Evaporator Sensor (FATC)

Along with a more powerful engine, Tata has also added new features for the Altroz Racer.

Tata Altroz Racer: R2

Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in R1

7.0-inch TFT digital cluster Steering mounted cluster control Wireless charger 360-degree camera with surround view Electric sunroof with voice assist Xpress cool function

It gets six airbags as standard.

Tata Altroz Racer: R3

Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)



In addition to the features found in R2