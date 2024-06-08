Login
Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained

The Altroz Racer is offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on June 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in India.
  • Introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Available with manual transmission only.

Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. It will be sold along with the standard Altroz model, which also got an update in the form of new variants and more. The Tata Altroz Racer gets a more powerful engine, a few cosmetic updates, and new features. It is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3, with prices ranging from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

 

Tata Altroz Racer Launched Prices Range From Rs 9 49 lakh to Rs 10 99 lakh 1

 The Altroz Rcer is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. 

 

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer borrows the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon, which belts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. Across its variants, it is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise. 

 

Tata Altroz Racer: R1

Rs 9.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

 

16-inch alloy wheels
Auto headlamps
LED DRLs
Projector headlamps
Front fog lamps
Rear wipers and wash
Rain sensing wipers
Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVM
Leatherette seats, steering wheel and gear knob
Front sliding armrest
Rear armrest
All four power windows
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear AC vents
Rear defogger
10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
4 speakers and 4 tweeters
6 airbags
Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS)
Evaporator Sensor (FATC)

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded

 

Tata Altroz Racer Features

Along with a more powerful engine, Tata has also added new features for the Altroz Racer. 

 

Tata Altroz Racer: R2

Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

 

In addition to the features offered in R1 

 

7.0-inch TFT digital cluster
Steering mounted cluster control
Wireless charger
360-degree camera with surround view 
Electric sunroof with voice assist
Xpress cool function

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

 

Tata Altroz Racer 2
It gets six airbags as standard. 

 

Tata Altroz Racer: R3

Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
 

In addition to the features found in R2

 

iRA connected car tech
Front ventilated seats
Air purifier
