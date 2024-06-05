Login
Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

With Tata Motors all set to launch the Altroz Racer over the next few days, here are all the ways in which it differs from the standard model
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Altroz Racer to feature a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard Altroz.
  • To be equipped with a number of new features.
  • To be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz Racer in the coming days. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer is touted to be the sportier, more performance-focused version of the Altroz hatchback which has been on sale in India since 2020, having never received a facelift. Recently, images of the hatchback’s brochure surfaced on the internet giving us a good look at the car's specifications. That said, here are all the ways in which the Altroz Racer differs from the standard model.

 

Design

Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz What s Different 8

The cosmetic tweaks in the Altroz Racer include new dual-tone paint schemes and white stripes 

 

The new Tata Altroz Racer will receive a few cosmetic tweaks that aim to give it a sportier appearance than the standard vehicle. These include new dual-tone paint options- Orange, White and Grey, combined with black. It also sports white stripes running the length of the car on the hood and the roof. However, it is worth noting that the basic design of the Altroz Racer remains identical to the standard Altroz, which is now four years old.

 

Interior

Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz What s Different 7

The Altroz Racer will come with a larger 10.24-inch infotainment system from Harman

 

The Tata Altroz Racer will get an all-black interior consisting of black seats with white and orange stripes, and black dashboard panels. The AC vents will also be outlined by accenting, likely in the same exterior colour as the car. The other big change is a larger 10.24-inch infotainment system from Harman which is expected to run Tata’s new OS, along with a 7-inch digital instruments cluster. However, all this aside, the interior layout remains the same.

Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz What s Different 5

The new features on the Altroz Racer include ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and six airbags

 

According to the leaked brochure, the car will also get a few extra features such as ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, and six airbags. Some reports suggest that the standard Altroz hatchback will also receive these features soon through an update.

 

Powertrain and Transmission

Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz What s Different 3

The Altroz Racer will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine 

 

The hatchback will run a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV. The engine churns out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is 10 bhp and 30 Nm more than the Altroz iTurbo. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and the car won’t be offered with an automatic gearbox. Aside from this, the Altroz Racer is also expected to feature the same suspension and brake setup as the standard Altroz. 

 

Price

Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz What s Different 4

The Altroz Racer will be sold in three variants- R1, R2 and R3

 

With all the new additions, there is no doubt that Tata Motors will charge a premium for the Altroz Racer over the standard Altroz, which, for reference, is priced from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the brochure, the Altroz Racer will be offered in three variants- R1, R2 and R3. The success of the Altroz Racer will solely depend on how aggressively Tata Motors chooses to price the hatchback in the Indian market.

 

Image Source

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz
8.8

Tata Altroz

Starts at ₹ 6.65 - 10.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Altroz Specifications
View Altroz Features

Popular Tata Models

