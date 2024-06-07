Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded

The Altroz now gets new features including a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and 360-degree cameras.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata has rolled out two new variants for the Altroz hatchback.
  • The XZ+OS variant gets an upgraded.
  • Altroz now gets a bunch of new features.

Tata Motors has shuffled the Altroz variant lineup, alongside launching the sportier Altroz Racer. The company has rolled out two new variants of the hatchback – XZ Lux (Rs 9 lakh) and XZ+S Lux (Rs 9.65 lakh), while upgrading the existing XZ+OS variant (Rs 9.99 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are only for their respective petrol manual variants, and Tata is yet to reveal the full pricing details for each version. The hatchback now gets a bunch of new features, some of which were also introduced on the Altroz Racer. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

no36n514 altroz 650x400 23 January 21

Tata Motors has introduced two new variants of the Altroz- XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX

 

The biggest change on the new variants is a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 360-degree cameras. The XZ Lux +S variant also gets six airbags unlike the XZ Lux. Additionally, the upgraded XZ+OS variant now gets an air purifier, along with iRA connected car tech.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

Tata Altroz Gets Two New Variants XZ OS Variant Upgraded 1

The new variants are equipped with a 360-degree camera

 

The Altroz continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine earlier offered in the Altroz under the ‘iTurbo’ moniker has now been discontinued. Gearbox options offered with the Altroz include a 5-speed manual, and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol engine.

# Tata Motors# Tata Altroz# Tata Altroz variants# Tata Altroz new variants'# Tata Altroz new features# Tata Altroz new variants price# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
    Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
  • With Tata Motors all set to launch the Altroz Racer over the next few days, here are all the ways in which it differs from the standard model
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?
  • Sporty derivative of the Altroz to pack in more power and more kit over the standard hatchback.
    Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
  • The Altroz Racer will feature a few new styling cues and a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz
    Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut
  • The investment for JLR will be about Rs. 35,000 crore in FY2025, largely due to the new product plans being brought under the major transformation of the brand.
    Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation

Latest News

  • The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
    Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced
  • One of the new logos seems to have been inspired by Royal Enfield’s heritage logo design, while the other is a stylised typeface with Royal Enfield written in a cursive font.
    Royal Enfield Files Trademark For New Logos
  • The Altroz now gets new features including a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and 360-degree cameras.
    Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded
  • The Chetak 2901 Blue Line will be available in a total of five colours; has a certified range of up to 123 kilometres.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet
  • Maini joined the Alpine Academy last year and is a part of the team’s driver development programme
    Kush Maini Completes First F1 Test With Alpine Team
  • The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • All models under the Dream Series are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
  • The carmaker achieved this sales milestone within two years.
    Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units

Research More on Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz
8.8

Tata Altroz

Starts at ₹ 6.65 - 10.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Altroz Specifications
View Altroz Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved