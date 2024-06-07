Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded

Tata Motors has shuffled the Altroz variant lineup, alongside launching the sportier Altroz Racer. The company has rolled out two new variants of the hatchback – XZ Lux (Rs 9 lakh) and XZ+S Lux (Rs 9.65 lakh), while upgrading the existing XZ+OS variant (Rs 9.99 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are only for their respective petrol manual variants, and Tata is yet to reveal the full pricing details for each version. The hatchback now gets a bunch of new features, some of which were also introduced on the Altroz Racer.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

Tata Motors has introduced two new variants of the Altroz- XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX

The biggest change on the new variants is a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 360-degree cameras. The XZ Lux +S variant also gets six airbags unlike the XZ Lux. Additionally, the upgraded XZ+OS variant now gets an air purifier, along with iRA connected car tech.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

The new variants are equipped with a 360-degree camera

The Altroz continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol (87 bhp, 115 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (88 bhp, 200 Nm). The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine earlier offered in the Altroz under the ‘iTurbo’ moniker has now been discontinued. Gearbox options offered with the Altroz include a 5-speed manual, and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol engine.