Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

The Altroz Racer gets a range of sportier styling cues along with a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz hatchback
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in India.
  • Offered in three variants -- R1, R2 and R3.
  • Introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh.

After weeks of teasing the car, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in India. First shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer is essentially a sportier version of the Altroz hatchback which has been on sale in India since 2020. Hence, it gets a range of new styling cues, to give it a sportier appearance while also being equipped with a more powerful engine setup, borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Offered in three variants, the Altroz Racer’s introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Altroz Racer Variants Introductory Prices (ex-showroom)
R1Rs 9.94 lakh
R2Rs 10.49 lakh
R3Rs 10.99 lakh

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants

 

Visually, the Altroz Racer retains the same basic design as the standard Altroz while featuring a bunch of new design elements. These include the new dual-tone colour schemes that combine a black shade with either Orange, White or Grey. It also sports white stripes running the length of the car on the hood and the roof. Also noticeable is a new rear spoiler. 

Tata Altroz Racer Launched Prices Range From Rs 9 49 lakh to Rs 10 99 lakh 2

The Altroz Racer gets a sportier all-black interior with a 10.24-inch infotainment system

 

Inside, the Altroz Racer gets an all-black interior consisting of black seats with white and orange stripes, black dashboard panels, ambient lighting, along with accenting around the air-con vents and gear console. It features a 10.24-inch infotainment system, along with a 7.0-inch digital instruments display. However, all this aside, the interior layout remains the same. Other features on the car include ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, electric sunroof, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?

Tata Altroz Racer Launched Prices Range From Rs 9 49 lakh to Rs 10 99 lakh 1

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV

 

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer is equipped with the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon seeing power figures bumped up to 118 bhp and 170 Nm – up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. The Altroz Racer is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its chief rival is the Hyundai i20 N-Line, which also gets a sportier suspension setup than the standard i20.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

