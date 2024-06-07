Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on June 7, 2024
Highlights
- Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in India.
- Offered in three variants -- R1, R2 and R3.
- Introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh.
After weeks of teasing the car, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in India. First shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer is essentially a sportier version of the Altroz hatchback which has been on sale in India since 2020. Hence, it gets a range of new styling cues, to give it a sportier appearance while also being equipped with a more powerful engine setup, borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Offered in three variants, the Altroz Racer’s introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).
|Altroz Racer Variants
|Introductory Prices (ex-showroom)
|R1
|Rs 9.94 lakh
|R2
|Rs 10.49 lakh
|R3
|Rs 10.99 lakh
Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
Visually, the Altroz Racer retains the same basic design as the standard Altroz while featuring a bunch of new design elements. These include the new dual-tone colour schemes that combine a black shade with either Orange, White or Grey. It also sports white stripes running the length of the car on the hood and the roof. Also noticeable is a new rear spoiler.
The Altroz Racer gets a sportier all-black interior with a 10.24-inch infotainment system
Inside, the Altroz Racer gets an all-black interior consisting of black seats with white and orange stripes, black dashboard panels, ambient lighting, along with accenting around the air-con vents and gear console. It features a 10.24-inch infotainment system, along with a 7.0-inch digital instruments display. However, all this aside, the interior layout remains the same. Other features on the car include ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, electric sunroof, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.
Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?
The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV
On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer is equipped with the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon seeing power figures bumped up to 118 bhp and 170 Nm – up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. The Altroz Racer is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its chief rival is the Hyundai i20 N-Line, which also gets a sportier suspension setup than the standard i20.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Tata Models
- Tata Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakh
- Tata PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh
- Tata AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.65 - 10.8 Lakh
- Tata Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh
- Tata HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 26.44 Lakh
- Tata NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh
- Tata SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh
- Tata TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 9.55 Lakh
- Tata Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.9 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 19.49 Lakh
- Tata Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 8.8 Lakh