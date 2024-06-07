Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

After weeks of teasing the car, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in India. First shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer is essentially a sportier version of the Altroz hatchback which has been on sale in India since 2020. Hence, it gets a range of new styling cues, to give it a sportier appearance while also being equipped with a more powerful engine setup, borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Offered in three variants, the Altroz Racer’s introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).

Altroz Racer Variants Introductory Prices (ex-showroom) R1 Rs 9.94 lakh R2 Rs 10.49 lakh R3 Rs 10.99 lakh

Visually, the Altroz Racer retains the same basic design as the standard Altroz while featuring a bunch of new design elements. These include the new dual-tone colour schemes that combine a black shade with either Orange, White or Grey. It also sports white stripes running the length of the car on the hood and the roof. Also noticeable is a new rear spoiler.

The Altroz Racer gets a sportier all-black interior with a 10.24-inch infotainment system

Inside, the Altroz Racer gets an all-black interior consisting of black seats with white and orange stripes, black dashboard panels, ambient lighting, along with accenting around the air-con vents and gear console. It features a 10.24-inch infotainment system, along with a 7.0-inch digital instruments display. However, all this aside, the interior layout remains the same. Other features on the car include ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, electric sunroof, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer is equipped with the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon seeing power figures bumped up to 118 bhp and 170 Nm – up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. The Altroz Racer is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its chief rival is the Hyundai i20 N-Line, which also gets a sportier suspension setup than the standard i20.