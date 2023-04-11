Volvo XC40 Recharge Deliveries Cross 200 Units In India

Volvo Cars India has delivered the 200th unit of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The carmaker launched the all-electric XC40 in India in July last year with the first unit delivered in November 2022. The 200th unit has been delivered in roughly six months since delivery commenced.

“Delivery of the two hundredth XC40 Recharge is indeed a milestone. Even after Global supply chain disruptions had impacted deliveries our customers patiently waited for their cars which reflects their confidence in Volvo brand” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

Also read: Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs By Up To 2 Per Cent



The XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first electric vehicle for the Indian market. Locally assembled at the company’s plant in Karnataka, the XC40 is offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain with a pair of electric motors on each axle. Total system output is rated at 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque with Volvo claiming a 0-100 kph time of just 4.9 seconds. The XC40 Recharge comes with an underfloor 79 kWh battery pack giving the EV a claimed range of 418 km.

The XC40 Recharge is expected to be joined by the all-electric C40 Recharge later this year, with Volvo previously having said that it planned to launch one EV per year in India. The carmaker plans to phase out all its internal combustion models globally by 2030 with its range comprising exclusively of EVs.