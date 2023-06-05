Skoda Discontinues The Superb Sedan; Gets Delisted From India Website

Skoda India has delisted the Superb sedan from its website. The current-generation model has been unavailable for several months now. This decision follows the delisting of another Skoda sedan, the Octavia, which was previously removed from the brand’s official website. With the discontinuation of the Superb, Skoda's sedan line-up in India now consists solely of the Skoda Slavia.

Silhouette of the upcoming Skoda Superb

However, Skoda has not left its customers completely in the dark. The Czech carmaker had previously unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming Superb, set for a debut later in December 2023. It is anticipated to arrive in the Indian market in early 2024. The previous generation of the Superb, along with the Octavia, did not meet the latest BS6 phase 2 norms in India, resulting in its discontinuation.

Also Read: Skoda Reveals Silhouette Of Upcoming New-Gen Superb, Kodiaq

Skoda Superb line-up over the years

The Superb has played a vital role in Skoda's portfolio and has been successful in the Indian market. It has seen several generations dating back to its introduction in 1934. Since its launch in 2015, the third-generation Superb has delivered over 777,000 units to customers worldwide, making it a beloved choice among sedan enthusiasts.

The outgoing generation of the Skoda Superb doesn't meet the BS6 Phase 2 norms

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, manufacturers face the challenge of adapting their products to meet these ever-changing regulations. Skoda's forthcoming new Superb, equipped with compliant powertrains, is expected to offer customers enhanced driving while meeting strict emission norms.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia - Setting New Benchmarks

Currently, Skoda Slavia is the only offering in sedan from the brand

Meanwhile, Skoda customers in India can explore the brand's other models like the Slavia a sedan, Kushaq, a compact SUV, and Kodiaq, a premium SUV.