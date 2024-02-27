Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint

Skoda has unveiled the Kushaq Explorer, a sportier version of the SUV in India. Based on the Kushaq Style, the vehicle gets a range of new cosmetic add-ons to give it a more ‘off-road ready’ look and can be had with matte paint as an option. The Kushaq Explorer is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market, and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than Kushaq Style, with everything included.

The additional accessories on the Kushaq Explorer include off-road tyres, aux lighting, a tow hook, and a roof rack

Visually, the Kushaq Explorer was showcased in a matte green shade with a range of extra accessories which include off-road tyres, aux lighting, a tow hook, and a roof rack. Other cosmetic features include a blacked-out grille along with black alloy wheels. On the inside, it will get the same layout as a standard Kushaq, but will also feature body-coloured dash inserts. Aside from this, the vehicle will also offer some extra features over the standard Kushaq Style such as a head up display, 360-degree cameras, and an upgraded reverse camera with guide lines.

The SUV will be offered with both- the 1.0 litre TSI and the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engines in the market. The 1.0-litre motor makes a peak power output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre engine makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options for the SUV will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.