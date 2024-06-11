Login
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh

The Onyx Edition is now the most affordable automatic variant of the Skoda SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Onyx 1.0 TSI cost about Rs 2.35 lakh less than the Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
  • Gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters
  • Will be sold alongside the Onyx 1.0 TSI MT

Skoda Auto India has updated the Kushaq SUV’s line-up with the launch of the new Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI automatic (AT). Priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI AT is the most affordable automatic variant of the SUV and is about Rs 2.35 lakh more affordable than the Ambition 1.0 TSI AT – which was previously the most affordable automatic variant.

 

Also read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
 

Skoda Kushaq Onyx 2

Onyx 1.0 TSI AT is positioned below the Ambition 1.0 TSI AT

 

The Onyx Edition is not new to the Indian market with Skoda having launched the special edition in March last year but solely with a manual gearbox. In terms of features, the Onyx AT packs 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, LED headlamps, fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, tyre pressure monitoring, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto climate control. Safety kit meanwhile includes six airbags, ESC, traction control and hill start assist.

 

Also read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
 

Mechanically, the big change compared to the Onyx edition already on sale is the addition of the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The 1.0 TSI unit carries over unchanged developing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

 

Skoda Kushaq Onyx 1

 

Also read: All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut
 

Interestingly, at this price, the Kushaq Onyx AT is the most affordable petrol-automatic SUV in the segment, displacing the Honda Elevate. Prices for the Elevate Automatic start at Rs 13.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kushaq also goes up against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and VW Taigun.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV# Skoda Kushaq AT# Skoda Kushaq SUV# Cars# Cover Story
