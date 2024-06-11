Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has updated the Kushaq SUV’s line-up with the launch of the new Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI automatic (AT). Priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Onyx Edition 1.0 TSI AT is the most affordable automatic variant of the SUV and is about Rs 2.35 lakh more affordable than the Ambition 1.0 TSI AT – which was previously the most affordable automatic variant.

Onyx 1.0 TSI AT is positioned below the Ambition 1.0 TSI AT

The Onyx Edition is not new to the Indian market with Skoda having launched the special edition in March last year but solely with a manual gearbox. In terms of features, the Onyx AT packs 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, LED headlamps, fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, tyre pressure monitoring, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto climate control. Safety kit meanwhile includes six airbags, ESC, traction control and hill start assist.

Mechanically, the big change compared to the Onyx edition already on sale is the addition of the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The 1.0 TSI unit carries over unchanged developing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Interestingly, at this price, the Kushaq Onyx AT is the most affordable petrol-automatic SUV in the segment, displacing the Honda Elevate. Prices for the Elevate Automatic start at Rs 13.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kushaq also goes up against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and VW Taigun.