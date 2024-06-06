Login
Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech

The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Slavia is gearing up for a midlife update and will get styling and feature upgrades.
  • The Slavia facelift is expected to arrive with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and more.
  • The Skoda Slavia facelift could arrive by late 2025 or in 2026.

The Skoda Slavia has been on sale since 2022 and the Czech automaker is gearing up to introduce an updated version of its sedan. The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades. The updated Slavia is expected to arrive with major feature additions, apart from a nip and tuck to its styling to keep things fresh. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied 2

Expect the Skoda Slavia facelift to arrive with subtle styling tweaks. These will likely include revised headlamp and taillight styling and possibly a new signature DRL. Skoda is also expected to bring new alloy wheels with the updated version, although the same is not visible in the spy shots. 


The big update would be on the feature front. Skoda Auto is expected to add Level 2 ADAS to the sedan, along with features like a 360-degree camera and more. The features will bring the Slavia up-to-date with its rivals, particularly the Hyundai Verna, which currently leads the segment with respect to volumes. There’s also the Honda City, which remains a tried-and-tested offering in the segment and also gets ADAS. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied 3

It’s safe to say that the changes won’t be restricted to the Slavia but the features will be shared with the Skoda Kushaq facelift that is also said to be in the works. Both models are based on the same MQB A0-IN platform and are powered by the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The former produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the latter develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual on both, while the 1.0 TSI gets a torque converter automatic. The 1.5 TSI is available with the 7-speed DSG. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
 

The Skoda Slavia is currently priced from Rs 11.63 lakh, going up to 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Verna and City, the model competes against the Volkswagen Virtus.


