Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam

Skoda Auto has opened a new production facility in Vietnam where it plans to assemble India-made Kushaq and Slavia models. The company has partnered with Thanh Cong Group to establish a new manufacturing facility in Quang Ninh province, where the first vehicle to undergo assembly is the Kushaq. Production of the Slavia sedan is set to begin later in the year. Both models will be assembled from Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits sourced from Skoda Auto’s logistics center in Pune, India.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Crowned Car Of The Year

The Quang Ninh facility is equipped with a welding shop, a paint shop, and a final assembly line. According to Skoda, the assembly line is the largest section of the plant. Additional infrastructure includes a quality control center, a precision measurement facility, and a test track spanning nearly two kilometers. Additionally, Skoda plans to conduct extensive testing of the Kushaq in Vietnam, covering a distance of over 3.30 lakh kilometers. Similar testing protocols will be applied to other models assembled or produced in the region.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Review: This Pint-Sized Czech Is Gutsy Too

The Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan in Vietnam will be left-hand drive and will feature adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and leather upholstery, among others. Some of these features are not available in the Indian-spec versions. Additionally, Skoda continues to offer the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs in Vietnam, which are imported from Europe.

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty



Commenting on this, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said, “Opening this new assembly line marks a milestone in our expansion into the rapidly growing Vietnamese market and strengthens our position in the ASEAN region. By leveraging synergies with our key Indian market, we are setting the stage for success not only for Škoda but also for our local partner, Thanh Cong Group. I look forward to putting the first Škoda vehicles from the Vietnamese plant in front of customers very soon."