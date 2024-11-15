Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has recalled 52 units of the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun. The affected units include 38 units of the Virtus and Taigun and 14 units of the Slavia and Kushaq. The recall is to inspect and address a defect with the ‘track control arm’ of the vehicles. The affected units were manufactured between November 29, 2023 and January 20, 2024.

As per information filed with SIAM, the company says that the ‘track control arm’ could have a ‘production process irregularity at the component supplier’s end’ which could affect the vehicle's and its occupants' safety. A failure of the component while driving could lead to a sudden loss of control and adversely affect vehicle stability which could cause an accident causing damage to third parties and possibly injuring vehicle occupants.



By definition, a ‘track control arm’ is a key part of the suspension of vehicles connecting the wheel and suspension assembly to the chassis. The component is designed to help prevent untoward movement of the wheels and maintain optimal contact between the wheel and the road for stability.



Expect Skoda and Volkswagen to individually reach out to owners of the affected vehicles with the replacement of the part likely to be carried out at no cost to owners.