Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect

The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Recall over defect in suspension assembly
  • 52 units of the India 2.0 vehicle range affected
  • Skoda, VW expected to reach out to customers individually

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has recalled 52 units of the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun. The affected units include 38 units of the Virtus and Taigun and 14 units of the Slavia and Kushaq. The recall is to inspect and address a defect with the ‘track control arm’ of the vehicles. The affected units were manufactured between November 29, 2023 and January 20, 2024.

 

Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh
 

VW Taigun Virtus

Recall affects 38 units of the Taigun and Virtus manufactured between Nov 29, 2023 and Jan 20, 2024.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
 

As per information filed with SIAM, the company says that the ‘track control arm’ could have a ‘production process irregularity at the component supplier’s end’ which could affect the vehicle's and its occupants' safety. A failure of the component while driving could lead to a sudden loss of control and adversely affect vehicle stability which could cause an accident causing damage to third parties and possibly injuring vehicle occupants.
 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared
 

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

14 units of the Slavia and Kushaq affected.

 

By definition, a ‘track control arm’ is a key part of the suspension of vehicles connecting the wheel and suspension assembly to the chassis. The component is designed to help prevent untoward movement of the wheels and maintain optimal contact between the wheel and the road for stability.
 

Also Read: VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features

 

Expect Skoda and Volkswagen to individually reach out to owners of the affected vehicles with the replacement of the part likely to be carried out at no cost to owners.

