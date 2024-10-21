Login
Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024

With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Was the top-selling C-sedan in the first half of 2024
  • Recently launched in GT Line and GT Plus Sport trims
  • Part of the German carmaker’s India 2.0 plan

Volkswagen India has announced a sales milestone for its sole sedan in the country. The Virtus has found 50,000 takers in India since its launch in June 2022. The C-segment sedan took a little over 28 months to achieve this milestone. Interestingly, of the 50,000 units sold, 17,000 units have been sold in this 2024 calendar year itself. 

 

Also Read: VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features

 

VW Virtus image 9

 

In the first half of 2024, the Virturs has been the top-selling sedan in the segment. In the months between May and July, VW sold 4,932 units of the Virtus whereas the Hyundai Verna’s sales figure stood at 4,225 units (a deficit of 15 per cent). Moreover, if you consider the year-to-date industry data, Volkswagen has sold 11,572 units of the Virtus as of end-July 2024. This also means that the sales are higher than last year as well, though the difference is marginal (11,395 units in the same period last year).
 

Volkswagen Virtus GT Tracking 3

 

According to the German carmaker, the two key ingredients of the India 2.0 plan – Virtus and Taigun – have now collectively surpassed one lakh domestic sales milestone in the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the overall sales crossed 6.5 lakh, with these two India 2.0 models contributing to nearly 18.5 per cent of the domestic volume. This rather impressive sales figure was achieved in a span of over 3 years since the market introduction of Taigun in September 2021.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024

 

Volkswagen Virtus GT Static 2

 

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day. We have also crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India and are grateful to the extended Volkswagen family for their immense love and trust in the brand.”


