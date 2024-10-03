Login
VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features

Volkswagen has also updated the Taigun and Virtus Topline trims with an upgraded audio system.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Virtus, Taigun get new Highline Plus variant
  • Taigun GT Line updated with 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, sunroof
  • Virtus, Taigun Topline trim now gets subwoofer and amplifier as standard

Aside from the launch of the new Virtus GT Line and GT Plus Sport, Volkswagen India has also rolled out some additional updates for its India 2.0 range including new variants and feature updates. The Taigun and Virtus get a new Highline Plus variant that sits between the Topline and Highline trims. Priced from Rs 13.87 lakh and Rs 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus and Tiagun respectively, the new Highline Plus trims pack in some additional features over the Highline trim.
 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.07 Lakh
 

Volkswagen Virtus 2022 09 02 T08 34 12 212 Z

Additional features over the Highline trim include an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof and key-less go. Other kit on offer includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, ESC and 6 airbags. The Highline Plus trim is offered solely with the 1.0 TSI petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

 

The Taigun GT Line meanwhile gets similar updates as well and now offers features such as the 8.0-inch digital, sunroof, keyless go, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror and metallic-finish pedals.
 

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line

 

Round out the latest updates are tweaks to the Topline variants of the Virtus and Taigun. Both cars now offer an upgraded audio system that includes an amplifier and subwoofer as standard.
 

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun Pickup Truck Concept Is Skoda-VW India's 2024 Student Car Project
 

Mechanically, there is no change to either model with the existing set of 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines carried forward. Both are offered with a manual gearbox as standard and with the option of an automatic (torque converter with the 1.0 TSI and DSG with the 1.5 TSI).

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features
