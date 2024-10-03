VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features

Aside from the launch of the new Virtus GT Line and GT Plus Sport, Volkswagen India has also rolled out some additional updates for its India 2.0 range including new variants and feature updates. The Taigun and Virtus get a new Highline Plus variant that sits between the Topline and Highline trims. Priced from Rs 13.87 lakh and Rs 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus and Tiagun respectively, the new Highline Plus trims pack in some additional features over the Highline trim.



Additional features over the Highline trim include an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof and key-less go. Other kit on offer includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, ESC and 6 airbags. The Highline Plus trim is offered solely with the 1.0 TSI petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Taigun GT Line meanwhile gets similar updates as well and now offers features such as the 8.0-inch digital, sunroof, keyless go, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror and metallic-finish pedals.



Round out the latest updates are tweaks to the Topline variants of the Virtus and Taigun. Both cars now offer an upgraded audio system that includes an amplifier and subwoofer as standard.



Mechanically, there is no change to either model with the existing set of 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines carried forward. Both are offered with a manual gearbox as standard and with the option of an automatic (torque converter with the 1.0 TSI and DSG with the 1.5 TSI).