Volkswagen Taigun Pickup Truck Concept Is Skoda-VW India's 2024 Student Car Project

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has showcased its 2024 student car project as part of its Skill India initiative. The project car is a unique pickup truck concept made by conjoining the Volkswagen Taigun (a C-segment SUV) with the Volkswagen Virtus (a C-segment sedan). Made by mechatronics students under dual vocational training over nine months, the pickup truck concept not only looks rugged and production-ready but also quite desirable. This follows the Skoda Rapid Cabriolet, which was the student car project in 2023.

The project was developed in various phases. From car concept finalisation to ideas collection, market analysis, research and development, procurement, packing, and final car testing the project was undertaken by students under the mentorship of SAVWIPL professionals. Not only 3D printed parts were used, but the students also equipped the show car with off-road-ready accessories such as underbody protection, studded tyres, ambient lighting, and special roof-mounted lights.

This project is part of the initiatives that the carmaker has taken up in line with the Government's focus on skilling youth under the recent announcements in the Union Budget 2024. This Dual Vocational Training programme was launched in 2011 and is a full-time 3.5-year course which is based on Germany’s vocational model. Globally, Skoda has an Azubi Student Car Project under the Skoda Academy. Similarly, SAVWIPL is aiming to bring the same level of training to its Vocational Schools in the country with the ‘Skill India’ initiative.