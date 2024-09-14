Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh As Part Of VolksFest 2024

Volkswagen India has announced the 2024 edition of its VolksFest customer event with the company offering some substantial discounts and benefits on its new cars. VW is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.30 lakh on models such as the Virtus, Taigun and the premium Tiguan during the period with customers also being offered discounts and benefits on add-on services such as service packages and add-on warranty.



Also read: Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod



Volkswagen Taigun Discounts

Starting with the Taigun, VW’s compact SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.30 lakh depending on the model. The entry Taigun 1.0 TSI Comfortline is being offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.90 lakh, down about Rs 80,000 over the standard price of Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Topline 1.0 TSI meanwhile is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.86 lakh. The Taigun GT 1.5 TSI DSG (dual-clutch automatic) meanwhile attracts benefits of up to Rs 2.28 lakh. The GT Plus 1.5 TSI MT meanwhile attracts lower benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh while the GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG and GT Plus Sport 1.5 TSI DSG are offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.30 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.



Volkswagen Taigun Variant Benefits Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Offer price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) Topline 1.0 TSI MT Discounts of up to Rs 1.86 lakh GT 1.5 TSI DSG Discounts of up to Rs 2.28 lakh GT Plus 1.5 TSI MT Discounts of up to Rs 1.97 lakh GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG Discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh GT Plus Sport 1.5 TSI DSG Discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024



Volkswagen Virtus Discounts

As with the Taigun, the Virtus too gets a special discounted price for the entry Comfortline 1.0 TSI model. The variant is priced at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the actual price of Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT meanwhile is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.30 lakh while the Highline 1.0 TSI AT and Topline 1.0 TSI AT are offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.58 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh respectively. The GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG is offered with benefits of up to Rs 94,000.



Volkswagen Virtus Variants Benefits Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Offer price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) Highline 1.0 TSI MT Discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh Highline 1.0 TSI AT Discounts of up to Rs 1.58 lakh Topline 1.0 TSI AT Discounts of up to Rs 1.37 lakh GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Discounts of up to Rs 94,000

Volkswagen Tiguan Discounts

The Tiguan meanwhile is offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh. This includes cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh along with exchange benefits of Rs 75,000. Corporate buyers can get an additional Rs 50,000 off. VW however says that the discount on the Tiguan is only valid till September 30, 2024.



That aside, the company has also said it will be opening experience centres at major malls across the country as well as offering services such as free parking and valet services to VW owners at some locations. VolksFest 2024 will run from September 14 to October 31, 2024.