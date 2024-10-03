Login
Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.07 Lakh

Prices for the Volkswagen GT Plus Sport start at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen Virtus gets the Sport Line treatment
  • Virtus GT Line is available with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine
  • Virtus GT Plus Sport gets a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol

Giving its sedan a rather sportier look, Volkswagen India has added two new variants for the Virtus, namely the GT Line, and the GT Plus Sport. Prices for the former start at Rs 14.07 lakh while the latter starts at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker first launched the Taigun compact SUV in these variants back in April 2024, while the concept version of the Virtus GT Plus Sport was showcased in March 2024. Now, the brand has also updated the Taigun GT Line and has added a new Highline Plus variant for the compact SUV and the Virtus sedan. 

Mix Collage 03 Oct 2024 03 18 PM 7383

The Virtus GT Line and GT Plus Sport are a part of the Sport Line trim.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

 

Virtus GT Line 

Virtus GT 1

Prices for the Virtus GT Line start at Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Like the Taigun GT Line, the Virtus sedan receives a stealthy makeover, both inside and out. That said, the fascia of the GT Line gets smoked LED headlamps and taillights, a black front grille, a GT Line badge on the doors and boot lid, ORVMs finished in black, dark chrome door handles and garnish, Virtus lettering finished in black, 16-inch ‘razor’ alloys, and a glossy black spoiler at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India

 

Virtus GT

The Virtus GT Line is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine. 

 

The cabin gets a blackout treatment as well. The headliner, sun visors, grab handles, door trim, and dashboard are all finished in black. The seats are black leatherette plus fabric with contrasting grey stitching. 

 

Virtus GT 2

The cabin gets a blackout treatment with red ambient lights.

 

On the features front, the Virtus GT Line gets an electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch digital cluster, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and red ambient lighting. Push button start/stop function, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, and more. The safety kit includes 6-Airbags as standard fitment, ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS, BA, muti-collision brakes, tyre pressure deflation warning, and Hill hold control. 

 

The Virtun GT Line is offered with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine good for 113 bhp and 178 Nm paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.
 

Virtus GT Plus Sport 

Virtus GT Plus Sport

Prices for the Virtus GT Plus Sport start at Rs 17.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The GT Plus Sport version of the Virtus sedan swaps out some of the black elements found on the GT Line with red accents. It sports a red GT badge on the fender and on the boot lid. It also features red front brake calipers. Additionally, blacked-out elements include the front grille, ORVMs, Virtus lettering, and a black lip spoiler at the rear. The GT Plus Sport model also comes with aero kits such as a front lip bumper, rear bumper, side running board, and rear diffuser, giving it a sportier appearance.

Virtus GT Plus Sport 2

The Virtus GT Plus Sport gets a 1.5-lire TSI engine. 

 

Inside, the cabin is finished in black with contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel and seats, which are leatherette. Moreover, it gets a GT Clasp with Red Accent on the steering wheel, and most of the in-cabin bits are blacked out. 

 

Virtus GT Plus Sport 1

The cabin is backed out and gets red and grey contrasting stitches. 

 

As for features over the GT Line, the GT Plus Sport gets an amplifier and subwoofer, electric front seats (driver and co-driver), and ventilated front seats. The Virtus GT Plus Sport is offered with the more powerful 148 bhp and 250 Nm 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic.

 

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Virtus GT Line# Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport# Volkswagen Virtus# Virtus sedan# GT Line and GT Plus Sport# Volkswagen cars# Cars# Cover Story
