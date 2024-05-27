Login
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles

This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at its plant in Chakan
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a production milestone of 15 lakh.
  • It has produced 3 lakh units of the India 2.0 car range.
  • Engine Shop at Chakan has produced more than 3,00,000 powertrain units for the Volkswagen Group.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a production milestone of 15 lakh vehicles at its Chakan facility. This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at the plant with the Skoda Fabia. The list of cars produced at the facility include the likes of the Volkswagen Vento and Polo, Skoda Fabia and Rapid along with new-age models based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut

Taigun Image 16

Volkswagen has produced 3 lakh units of the India 2.0 car range

 

Additionally, the brand also announced that it has produced 3 lakh units of the India 2.0 car range, which includes Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. The automaker currently exports 30 per cent of its total units produced to forty countries. The Engine Shop at the Chakan facility has produced more than 3,00,000 powertrain units for the Volkswagen Group.

 

Also Read: Skoda, Volkswagen, And Renault Introduce Nation-wide Summer Camp In India

 

Skoda recently announced that it will be offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Earlier only the top-spec Style variants of the compact SUV and sedan used to come with six airbags, while all lower trims featured only dual front airbags. Prices of the Kushaq range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, at the same time, the Slavia is priced between Rs. 11.63 lakh and Rs. 18.83 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda# Volkswagen India# sedan# suv# Cars
