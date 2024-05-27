Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a production milestone of 15 lakh vehicles at its Chakan facility. This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at the plant with the Skoda Fabia. The list of cars produced at the facility include the likes of the Volkswagen Vento and Polo, Skoda Fabia and Rapid along with new-age models based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Volkswagen has produced 3 lakh units of the India 2.0 car range

Additionally, the brand also announced that it has produced 3 lakh units of the India 2.0 car range, which includes Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. The automaker currently exports 30 per cent of its total units produced to forty countries. The Engine Shop at the Chakan facility has produced more than 3,00,000 powertrain units for the Volkswagen Group.

Skoda recently announced that it will be offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia models. Earlier only the top-spec Style variants of the compact SUV and sedan used to come with six airbags, while all lower trims featured only dual front airbags. Prices of the Kushaq range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh, at the same time, the Slavia is priced between Rs. 11.63 lakh and Rs. 18.83 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).