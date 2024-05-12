Login
Skoda, Volkswagen, And Renault Introduce Nation-wide Summer Camp In India

The service camp offers a range of benefits including complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection, discounts on extending warranties and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

As the summer season kicks in, car brands in the Indian market have introduced their summer camp initiatives, offering a variety of services, discounts, and benefits for their customers, respectively. 

 

Skoda Slavia Style Edition

 

Skoda Auto India has commenced its Summer Camp across all dealerships, service centres, and touchpoints. From now until June 30, 2024, services including ceramic coating and dry washing are available with discounts of up to 20 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. The discounts extend to older models like the Rapid and Octavia, alongside the latest India 2.0 cars and premium models such as the Kodiaq and Superb. Complementing the discounts are warranty packages. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 20 per cent reduction in the cost of roadside assistance packages.

 

Building on its standard 4-year/1 lakh km warranty, the company's ‘Peace of Mind’ programme allows customers to extend coverage for up to 6 years/1.5 lakh km. Furthermore, the company said that the Anytime Warranty option, introduced in 2023, can now be availed of at discounted rates as well. 

 

VW Taigun and Virtus dark edition 2

 

Volkswagen, too, has started the summer camp initiative with offers for customers across all service centres in India. As part of this initiative running throughout May 2024, customers can benefit from a complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection. Volkswagen is also introducing revised pricing for its extended warranty packages. The brand is also providing benefits in the form of summer car care treatment, including doorstep service via Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit, online service appointment, service cost calculator, and more.

 

2023 kwid

 

Renault India also came up with its nationwide camp, slated to run from May 13th to May 20th, 2024, across all its service facilities. This includes a comprehensive inspection of the car and a complimentary exterior car wash. 

 

As for the discounts, Renault is offering 15 per cent off on select parts and accessories, 10 per cent off on engine oil replacement, and 15 per cent off on labour charges, and special offers on AC servicing are also available for customers. Additionally, Renault India offers a 10 per cent discount on the Extended Warranty and Road-Side Assistance Retail Programme.
 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

 

# Service Camps# Skoda Auto India# Volkswagen India# Renault India# Cars
