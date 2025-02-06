Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries

Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto, the quick-commerce company, to deliver its Kylaq in 10 minutes for test drives to potential customers.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Kylaq test drives can be booked via Zepto
  • The Kylaq is the latest launch from Skoda in India
  • Prices for the Kylaq start at Rs 7.89 lakh

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you might have seen Skoda and quick commerce firm Zepto teasing a curious collaboration. At first glance, it looked like Skoda had cracked the impossible – facilitating the purchase of a car in under 10 minutes –  like Zepto, which is popular for its ability to deliver household essentials in a jiffy. But before you start expecting a brand-new Skoda Kylaq to roll up alongside your eggs and bread, let us clarify: you won't be able to have your new subcompact SUV delivered in 10 minutes – but you will get a test drive instead.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Review: This Pint-Sized Czech Is Gutsy Too
 Skoda Kylaq On Zepto Now Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries

Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto to ensure that you don’t have to wait for days (or even hours) to get behind the wheel of its latest subcompact SUV. Instead, Skoda claims it will bring the test drive experience right to your doorstep in just 10 minutes – faster than you can decide what to binge-watch tonight.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025
 

Skoda has been playing the creativity game ever since the Kylaq was first announced. The company even let the public participate in a naamkaran (naming ceremony) by running a contest where five potential names were shortlisted, before ‘Kylaq' was chosen as the winning entry.


Moreover, within just 10 days of opening bookings, Skoda racked up 10,000 orders. Launched in December 2024, the Kylaq is currently Skoda’s smallest SUV in India, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025
 

Skoda Kylaq Web 32

Despite its compact size, the Kylaq comes loaded with features. The top-end Prestige trim packs power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster among others. Standard safety features include six airbags, traction control, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, an electronic differential lock, rear parking sensors, and more.
 

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

 

# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# Skoda Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV# Skoda Kylaq Zepto# Zepto# Skoda Cars# Skoda Cars in india# Skoda Auto India# Kylaq# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Does the all-new Skoda Kylaq have an ace up its sleeves to take on the fight against some well-established rivals?
    Skoda Kylaq Review: This Pint-Sized Czech Is Gutsy Too
  • The Superb will be Skoda Volkswagen India’s first new diesel offering in the market since the company pulled the plug on diesel engines in 2019.
    New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025
  • The carmaker had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the Classic variant after it was sold out just a few days after Skoda opened bookings for the Kylaq.
    Entry-Level Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings To Reopen On January 27
  • Unveiled in October last year, the Elroq is positioned below the Enyaq, which has been on sale in the global market for a few years now
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Skoda Elroq Showcased
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, upon its launch, will succeed the older model which has been on sale in India for over seven years
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025

Latest Reviews

  • Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto, the quick-commerce company, to deliver its Kylaq in 10 minutes for test drives to potential customers.
    Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries
  • In January 2025, the auto sector sold 22,91,621 vehicles, witnessing 6.63 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,49,117 units sold in January 2024.
    Auto Sales January 2025: India’s Total Vehicle Retails See 7% Growth At 22,91,621 Units
  • With the purchase window set to open on February 12, this iteration of the Shotgun is a result of Royal Enfield’s collaboration with Icon Motorsports.
    Royal Enfield ‘Shotgun 650 X Icon’ Edition Priced At Rs 4.25 Lakh; Limited To 100 Units
  • Honda’s lineup currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze, which have all received E20 fuel compliance certification
    Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup
  • The KTM 390 Enduro R is a more serious off-roader and packs the same 399 cc motor that powers the 390 Duke and now the 390 Adventure range.
    2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Confirmed To Happen Soon
  • The new KTM 390 Adventure was globally unveiled at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan and is powered by the 399 cc LC4c engine
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh
  • The latest 250 Adventure model gets an all-new design in the same vein as the larger 390 ADV.
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh
  • The Pack Two trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed
  • The Ghost Series II goes on sale in India in three forms: standard, extended-wheelbase and the more sporting Black Badge.
    Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.95 Crore
  • In its 2024 financial briefing, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted at the unveil by mentioning, “Our future will be revealed on October 9.”.
    Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Starts at ₹ 7.89 - 14.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kylaq Specifications
View Kylaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

  • Home
  • Reviews
  • car
  • Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved