Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you might have seen Skoda and quick commerce firm Zepto teasing a curious collaboration. At first glance, it looked like Skoda had cracked the impossible – facilitating the purchase of a car in under 10 minutes – like Zepto, which is popular for its ability to deliver household essentials in a jiffy. But before you start expecting a brand-new Skoda Kylaq to roll up alongside your eggs and bread, let us clarify: you won't be able to have your new subcompact SUV delivered in 10 minutes – but you will get a test drive instead.

Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto to ensure that you don’t have to wait for days (or even hours) to get behind the wheel of its latest subcompact SUV. Instead, Skoda claims it will bring the test drive experience right to your doorstep in just 10 minutes – faster than you can decide what to binge-watch tonight.

Skoda has been playing the creativity game ever since the Kylaq was first announced. The company even let the public participate in a naamkaran (naming ceremony) by running a contest where five potential names were shortlisted, before ‘Kylaq' was chosen as the winning entry.



Moreover, within just 10 days of opening bookings, Skoda racked up 10,000 orders. Launched in December 2024, the Kylaq is currently Skoda’s smallest SUV in India, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Despite its compact size, the Kylaq comes loaded with features. The top-end Prestige trim packs power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster among others. Standard safety features include six airbags, traction control, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, an electronic differential lock, rear parking sensors, and more.



Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.