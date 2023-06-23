Next-Gen Skoda Superb Spied On Test At The Ring!

Spy photos of Skoda’s flagship Superb sedan have appeared on the internet revealing certain details of what one can expect for the next generation model that’ll be launched sometime next year. These spy images were taken whilst the test mule was undergoing testing at the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany. Skoda hasn’t allowed too much to be interpreted as the test car was heavily camouflaged, but certain design updates are visibly apparent.

2024 Skoda Superb captured undergoing testing at the Nurburgring

The first of these seems to be about the length of the car itself. While the Superb already possesses a long wheelbase, there is a possibility for the 2024 model to come with the option of an extended wheelbase. Furthermore, besides the larger wheels, the rear section appears to have been extended for the 2024 model. All of this could mean a larger boot and/or additional cabin space for rear passengers.

Rear view spy photo of the 2024 Skoda Superb

The spy shots also showcase the presence of dual exhausts on the test mule. Meanwhile, the headlights and taillights appear to have a similar shape to the current generation Superb but feature an updated cluster design. In terms of the interior, reports suggest an advanced infotainment system that is larger in size and not integrated into the dashboard, like in the current generation model.

While official specifications of the 2024 Skoda Superb are yet to be known, we expect Skoda to officially reveal the updated Superb globally towards the end of 2023. As for its India launch, one can expect it to happen sometime in the second quarter of 2024.