2023 Lexus ES Updated With Two New F Sport Variants

The 2023 Lexus ES has been updated with two new F Sport trims and has received subtle updates on the inside. In the global markets, it is being offered in three variants - ES 250 AWD, ES 350, and ES 300h models. Now the updates on the outside remain very subtle. It is limited to a slightly angular front bumper with a tweaked grille surround and a small rear spoiler. It is also equipped with the F Sport 19-inch wheels with a split-spoke design and a Gloss Black finish.

Those who have made up their mind for the new Lexus ES have the option of two interior trims. First is the Palomino NuLuxe upholstery with open-poor Brown Walnut trim and then comes the Black NuLuxe with Open-Pore Black. The F Sport Design trim offers buyers several optional upgrades. For instance, they can go for the Mark Levinson stereo, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, power rear sunshade, panoramic roof, triple-beam LED headlights and a power trunk.

The F Sport handling grade is available for the ES 350 and ES 300h. These models get the upgrades from the F Sport design grade trim. It also gets adaptive dampers and the addition of Sport+ and Custom drive modes. The cabin receives a heated steering wheel, metal pedal covers, and a black headliner. There are three NuLuxe upholstery colours - Black, Circuit Red, and White. All of them get the Hadori Aluminum trim.

Moreover, all variants of the 2023 Lexus ES are available with the updated Lexus Interface multimedia system. It comes standard with an 8.0-inch display or an optional 12.3-inch screen. Lexus claims that the unit has a higher resolution than the previous one. It supports voice control, dual Bluetooth connectivity, and the wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The central console of the car has been tweaked as well with the cupholders being repositioned. Customers also have the option of a wireless charging pad.