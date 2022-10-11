Upgraded Lexus ES 300h Launched With More Features; Prices Begin At Rs. 59.71 Lakh

  • Home
The updated Lexus ES 300h comes with some minor tweaks inside the cabin, and now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. The car has become more expensive by Rs. 21,000.
Highlights
  • The Lexus ES 300h now gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
  • The cabin too has been tweaked a bit.
  • Lexus India has increased the price of the ES 300h by Rs. 21,000.

Lexus India has introduced the ES 300h luxury sedan in India with few upgrades. The entry-level Lexus sedan, which is assembled in India, now comes with some minor tweaks made to the cabin. In addition to that the company has also updated the touchscreen infotainment system, which will come offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The Lexus ES 300h is offered in two variants - Exquisite and Luxury - and they are now priced at 59.71 lakh and Rs. 65.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The car has become dearer by Rs. 21,000.

Launching the upgraded ES 300h, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said “Lexus India is committed to curate products & services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to providing the amazing Lexus experience”. 

The Lexus ES 300h now gets wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard feature in all variants.

Among the updates, the Lexus ES 300h now comes with improved storage space, a newly added Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard feature in all variants, and new ‘profile function’ for user to register their own customized multimedia settings for a more personalized experience.

The ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that comes paired with a 240-volt electric unit, making it a hybrid powertrain. The combined output of this system is 214 bhp, while the peak torque from the engine alone stands at 221 Nm. The motor comes mated to an automatic Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission or E-CVT.

