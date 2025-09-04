GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get CheaperHyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More FeaturesVolkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Level 2 ADAS, 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating! | First Look2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9Leapmotor B10
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS Ntorq 150Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper

The Govt has announced a rationalization of GST slabs and in most cases the applicable taxes have been reduced
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New GST rates will come into effect on September 22nd
  • Prices of bigger motorcycles are likely to rise
  • EVs to remain at 5% across all segments

Just In time for the festive season, automobile buyers have got a major relief when it comes to prices of new vehicles. After the Independence day announcement of rationalisation of GST rates by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Finance Ministry has announced new and simplified tax slabs for various goods, including passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as spare parts. This is likely to bring their costs down effective September 22nd, 2025.  

Toyota Fortuner Neo web 17

Bigger cars will now attract a flat 40% tax with zero cess.

 

Cars which are under 4 meters in length and run on 1200cc Petrol engines or 1500 cc Diesel engines or lesser will now attract at GST rate of 18% instead of earlier 28%. This means cars in all mass market segments like hatchbacks, subcompact sedans and subcompact SUVs will now become cheaper than earlier. Any other car will attract a flat tax of 40% and unlike earlier there will be no cess applicable on their purchase. EVs will continue to attract a rate of 5% irrespective of the segment they belong to.

 

Also Read: Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Features Prices Compared 6

Bikes above 350cc will attract higher taxes than before.

 

Two-wheelers which run on 350cc engines or lesser will also now attract an 18% GST instead of earlier 28%. However motorcycles and scooters that run on bigger engines will now be taxed at 40% which will make them more expensive than earlier.  The Government has also reduced tax slabs on trucks, buses and ambulances from an earlier 28% to 18% while three-wheelers will also now be taxed at 18% down from 28%. Spare parts will be sold with 18% GST too, starting September 22nd.  

# gst new car# hybrid cars# electric cars# subcompact SUV# Cars# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • American EV giant will open its second India experience center in the national capital on August 11
    Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11
  • News Reports suggest that Adani Industries is in talks with Chinese carmaker BYD to build batteries for electric vehicles in India
    Adani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official Response
  • The N-one e: is claimed to provide up to 270 km of range on a full charge, and also has V2L and V2H capabilities.
    Honda N-One e: Revealed As Brand’s Smallest EV Yet; Has Range Of Up To 270 KM
  • The Urban Cruiser EV was showcased in India in concept form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    India-Bound Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Showcased In Indonesia

Latest News

  • The Govt has announced a rationalization of GST slabs and in most cases the applicable taxes have been reduced
    GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper
  • Hyundai Creta Electric gets 3 new variants - Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), Executive (O) (51.4kWh). It also offers an increased range of 420 km (42 kWh) and 510 km (51.4 kWh).
    Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
  • The brand has announced that it intends to make electric mobility affordable by launching EV models of its iconic small cars
    Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures
  • Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model.
    All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • The Victoris -- designed as a rival to the Hyundai Creta -- will be retailed via Maruti's Arena retail chain; based on the same architecture as the Grand Vitara.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating
  • Making a debut at Milan, the Concept C will make it public premiere at the IAA in Munich. The near-production styling hints at a road-going version coming in a couple of years.
    Audi Unveils Concept C; Signals Reborn TT Coming In 2027
  • The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
    New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • GST Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper