The day that enthusiasts have been waiting for ever since the TVS RTX 300 was first caught on camera at the Auto Expo 2025 is finally here. TVS Motor Company is all set to launch its first adventure motorcycle in the Indian market today, October 15, 2025.
The TVS RTX 300 will be the company’s first motorcycle to use the all-new RT-XD4 engine platform, which made its debut at the 2024 TVS MotoSoul event. TVS says that this engine has been developed in-house at the company’s R&D facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Powering the Apache RTX 300 is the all-new 299 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve single-cylinder engine, tuned to produce 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm.
It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.
These are some of the key specifications of the new RT-XD4 Engine. TVS could tune this engine to suit the nature of the RTX 300.
|Specification
|Details
|Displacement
|299.1 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm X 62.6 mm
|Cooling System
|Liquid-Cooled
|Maximum Power
|34.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Valvetrain
|4 Valves, DOHC with finger follower
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Clutch Type
|Wet Multi-Plate, Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Throttle System
|Ride-by-Wire