Login

BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary

This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 24, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The electric vehicle production unit will be based out of Szeged, southern Hungary.
  • BYD states that this production unit will help create thousands of jobs by creating a ‘local green ecosystem’
  • The company plans to launch three new modes in Europe within by 2024

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD announced on Friday that it plans to build a new electric vehicle plant in Hungry as part of its rapid international growth. It will be the brand's first car factory in Europe and will be built in Szeged, southern Hungary. 

 

Also Read: BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed

 

BYD, based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, said it plans to create thousands of jobs by creating a "local green ecosystem" for manufacturing its electric vehicles. The factory will have an advanced production line and will be built in phases, but the automaker hasn't shared details on the amount of money to be invested. The factory is to be based near the border with Serbia and Romania. The city of Szeged, Hungary's third-largest, is a centre for education and technology. BYD also has a bus manufacturing facility in Hungary.

 

BYD is among EV manufacturers making fast inroads into Europe, to the extent that European regulators have begun a probe into Chinese government support for the industry. The company, whose name stands for "Build Your Dreams," began direct EV sales in Hungary in October.

 

Also Read: KG Mobility Signs Agreement With BYD To Develop Electric And Hybrid Vehicles

 

The company says it plans to launch three new models in Europe within the coming year in addition to the five models it is already selling, including sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs. BYD has 230 outlets in 19 European countries, it says.

# BYD electric cars# BYD# BYD Europe# EV Production# BYD EVs# Electric cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Carens
8.8
0
10
2022 Kia Carens
  • 15,336 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 8,333 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.2
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 57,276 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
2023 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
  • 6,803 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Atto 3 EV

BYD Atto 3 EV
8.1
0
10

BYD Atto 3 EV

Starts at ₹ 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Atto 3 EV Specifications
View Atto 3 EV Features

Popular BYD Models

BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV

₹ 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh

BYD E6
BYD E6

₹ 29.15 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2434 second ago

2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1794 second ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users

Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM

Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The EV firm is the first auto manufacturer in over 20 years to offer an IPO.

Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The middleweight adventure bike is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine, developed by CFMoto which is also used in the KTM 790 models.

Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024
Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The European spec model receives a feature update and now packs in an upgraded Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Tech package with greater functionality.

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
Volkswagen Golf Facelift Teased Ahead Of 2024 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The teaser provided a brief glimpse at some of the updated styling elements including new headlamps, a lightbar and an illuminated logo

Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1794 second ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits

Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Kia's EV6 'Horizon' slots between 'Air' and 'GT-Line' models in the UK market and is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec

Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the Model S (2012-2023), Model X (2016-2023), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023)

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved