Pop Star Katy Perry Gets The New Tesla Cybertruck

Singer Katy Perry is the latest celebrity owner of the new Tesla Cybertruck. The pop star also thanked Elon Musk on social media for the delivery.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Singer Katy Perry shared a post on X thanking Elon Musk for her new Tesla Cybertruck.
  • The Cybertruck is offered in three variants, including the 833 bhp Cyberbeast trim.
  • The Tesla Cybertruck is priced between $61,000 and $100,000 in the US.

Pop star and global icon Katy Perry has brought home a new Tesla Cybertruck, becoming the latest individual in a long line of celebrities to get their electric pick-up delivered. Katy Perry shared an image posing with her new Tesla Cybertruck on X (formerly Twitter). Deliveries for the much-anticipated Cybertruck began in December last year, albeit with only 10 models on the first day. But the American automaker has been steadily ramping up production since. The all-electric offering is Tesla’s most ambitious product to date and also a long-delayed one. 

 

undefined

 

The Tesla Cybertruck stands out with its unorthodox design language. The angular lines give it a futuristic look. The bonnet lines, raked windscreen, and sharp roofline brings it straight out of a sci-fi movie. The wheel arches are also angular, without a single curve in any of the major design aspects of the electric pickup.

 

Power on the Cybertruck comes in multiple options. The base variant packs a rear-wheel drive setup, while the mid variant brings all-wheel drive with a dual-motor setup. The latter can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph. There’s the more powerful tri-motor top-spec Cyberbeast variant, with each rear wheel powered by an individual motor. The variant can belt out 833 bhp and nearly 14,000 Nm of peak torque. The top variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 209 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue

 

 

Tesla claims a maximum range of 547 km is available on the mid variant, while the Cyberbeast offers a lower 515 km on a single charge. The electric pickup has a towing capacity of 5,000 kg. The feature list comprises 35-inch tyres, steer-by-wire, four-wheel steering, a power-opening frunk, an 18.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a 9.4-inch passenger display. 

 

Prices for the Cybertruck start at $61,000 and top off at $100,000 (around Rs. 50.86 lakh to Rs. 83.38 lakh) in the US. Tesla is only delivering the top-spec and mid-spec variants for now, while deliveries of the base variant are yet to begin. Apart from Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian was another celebrity buyer of the Cybertruck and received her example early on. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds

 

 

Tesla’s plans for India continue to remain in limbo for now. Elon Musk was expected to be in India this week to announce plans for a factory and retail operations, but the same seems to have been delayed. More details on Tesla’s India investments should unfold in the months to come. 

 

