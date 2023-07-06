General Motors Acquires Israeli Battery Software Startup Algolion

General Motors (GM) has announced the acquisition of Israeli software startup Algolion Ltd, which specializes in battery issue detection. The move is part of GM's efforts to introduce a cost-effective early hazard detection system for vehicles more efficiently. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Algolion’s software is claimed to use data from an EV’s battery management system to identify anomalies in cell performance and provide early warnings of potential hazards including thermal runaway propagation events. Thermal runaway refers to a rapid, uncontrollable rise in temperature that can lead to EV fires. The software is claimed to identify issues with battery packs well in advance as compared to other methods and does not require any additional hardware.

“ALGOLiON has developed cutting edge battery analytics and prediction software that will help General Motors deliver great performing EVs for our customers,” said Gil Golan, vice president, TAC. TAC or Technology Acceleration and Commercialization is a subsidiary of General Motors tasked with monitoring emerging technologies in the EV markets as well as providing GM with access to the same through investment, partnerships or acquisitions.

The acquisition comes in the backdrop of calls by safety authorities for U.S. automakers to enhance battery standards following incidents of EV fires caused by faulty battery modules.

Founded in 2014, Algolion will integrate its operations with GM's Technical Center in Herzliya, Israel, joining the company's workforce of over 850 employees.



